Gridlock Guy: Meditating on “good traffic”

All of those tasks can be done at home, of course. But driving (or sitting in) a car limits our tasks. If we’re sleeping later, we may have less time to make that call to our loved ones. The distractions big and small at home can leave us less disciplined to participate in our other habits. Shortening the daily commute has far more benefits, but there were some benefits of sitting in the slow stuff of which the pandemic has robbed many people.

Traffic jams can be good just because they create more opportunities to do good. If the flow is moving slowly, a driver may be more likely to stop and help a stranded motorist. Crawling gridlock offers chances for someone to be courteous and allow someone else in their lane — a deed that is small, but is good nonetheless. Darkness makes lights brighter. Sometimes bad has to exist to allow in the good. Good trouble. Good traffic.

The mere existence of traffic is also good in an entirely different way. Back in the good ol’ days — March — when the economy was roaring and the pandemic was barely ashore in the U.S., traffic was jammed. People were at work, school, and play. Far fewer people were underemployed. Our society was clueless to the radical shifts the next months would bring.

Roads were ghost towns in the early weeks of the pandemic, but traffic flow started becoming more regular in the month of May and has returned to close to the old normal in many rural areas. Afternoon traffic in Atlanta has also come close to the pre-COVID-19 levels. And while those delays are again annoying, they also are encouraging that some semblance of normal exists again. Good trouble. Good traffic.

For someone to fight as long and as hard as Representative Lewis did, they have to find the positives amidst the trying times. When the police concussed Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965, the demonstrators realized that being attacked while non-violently protesting could bring their story to a national audience. Having far flung support would move the needle for the voting rights cause. It did. And while Atlantans should never just settle for gridlock when chances arise to alleviate it, we can also find the good wrapped within it. Thank you, John Lewis, for living the example of the Apostle Paul: “Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope…” (Romans 5:3-4). Good trouble. Good traffic.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also writes a traffic blog and hosts a podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.