Gridlock Guy: MARTA development continues, despite present lack of demand

To give an idea of what the Capitol line and possibly others would look like, the route, which follows current bus route 55, would have 12 station areas (with stations sometimes on both sides of the street). Buses on the new line would arrive every 10-15 minutes, versus the current 20-30 minute intervals on the current 55 route. And the buses would largely travel in their own lanes, with little interruption from surrounding cars.

Bus rapid transit could also proliferate in Gwinnett County, but the funding measure is in voters’ hands. The November ballot measure calls for a 30-year, 1% sales tax. While MARTA’s heavy rail extension from Doraville to Jimmy Carter will account for 17% of the forecast $12.1 billion collected over the life of the proposed tax, much of the plan calls for bus expansion, including bus-rapid-transit routes. And a large part of Gwinnett’s transit will operate outside of the MARTA umbrella.

“Gwinnett and MARTA are in the very early stages of discussions about what the relationship will look like,” MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher told the AJC. “But we have other examples that we can look to, such as when Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was extended beyond their district (San Francisco) to San Jose.”

This revamped initiative in Gwinnett follows the failed March 2019 attempt at funding on a special election ballot.

All of this talk about mass transit may seem moot in today’s conditions. Nearly overnight, Atlanta traffic went from awful to tolerable this spring. And even if some temporary habits, such as working from home, become permanent, there are still plenty of cars on the roads, and traffic issues still cause sizable delays. Also, Atlanta’s population is expected to continue growing, and that reality is for what transportation officials plan.

Fisher said MARTA has remained important during the shutdown: “While post-COVID travel behavior remains uncertain, the last five months have highlighted the importance of public transit in getting people to essential jobs and essential destinations.”

MARTA and other transit agencies’ abilities to expand, innovate, and plan for the future are essential in keeping pace with Metro Atlanta’s growth. Building the correct, smart roadway expansions is also key in this success. And the transition to working from home is also easing the pain of gridlock. Strange as it may be, Gwinnett voters hopefully will consider the future need for bus rapid transit and other mass transit needs when the present doesn’t demand them.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also writes a traffic blog and hosts a podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.