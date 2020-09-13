Gridlock Guy: Friday before Labor Day felt like old times on the Atlanta roads

I-75/85 (the Downtown Connector) also had its worst backups since March with southbound slowing like old times the entire way from Buckhead to I-20 and, at one point, northbound slow from Highway 166 to Midtown. I-20 was also a big, slow beast in DeKalb, with jams both ways between Lithonia and I-285. And I-20, the West Freeway, was very heavy from I-285 into Douglas County. The eastbound side was even more congested than normal in those right lanes connecting with I-285 in Fulton County.

But outside of all these outlier delays were, too, a litany of wrecks. Games of bumper tag broke out left and right during this confluence of travel. The 2 and 3 p.m. hours spit out so many problems that WSB Triple Team Traffic colleague Mike Shields and I had to do triage to both broadcast and digitally plot them. This was a stressful handful!

An oil spill before 2 p.m. shut down Highway 316/eastbound at Cedars Road in Dacula. Two wrecks in Henry and Butts counties made I-75/northbound even worse below Locust Grove. Multiple wrecks on I-85 tattooed it with backups in both directions between Braselton and Jefferson. An I-20/eastbound crash near Lee Road blocked multiple lanes and jammed the ride from Arbor Place Mall, flanked with just annoying onlooker backups on I-20/westbound. And the “garden-variety” wrecks all over the packed roads closer to Downtown Atlanta just exacerbated an already throbbing wound.

So what are the takeaways here? Much like we covered in this column two weeks ago, Atlanta traffic still can reach the same levels of nostalgic ugliness. Travel conditions just need an accelerant, such as rain, a holiday travel push, or even other wrecks. And we as drivers seem to be responding poorly when these backups do unfold. Delays seem more likely lately to trigger more wrecks and driving these days just simply seems to be less refined. So we all need to take a deep breath, put our eyes on the roads and hands upon the wheel, and drive deliberately, emotions aside.

Overall, Atlanta traffic isn’t routinely as bad as it once was, but it can be bad once as it ever was.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin' Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com .