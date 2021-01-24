Gridlock Guy: Confessions of a song-infused speeder

And “Wet Sand” is a perfect encapsulation of the band’s range, building and crescendoing from a ballad to a zenith of an anthem and screaming guitar solo. Right there is where I hit the not-so-loud pedal on the Ford Edge and quickly eclipsed 55 mph while heading down a hill near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

I played a ton of bass guitar and string bass in high school and added rhythm guitar soon after. Adulthood’s rigors have kept me off of the fingerboards, though my heart never left them. I play along in my head when I hear good songs. And incredible tunes like “Wet Sand”, which Flea has said is one his favorite R.H.C.P. songs, really electrify my synapses and tingle my spine. That recent day, the half-step modulation down into the “Wet Sand” outro really got me.

“You don’t form in the wet sand, you don’t form at all. Whoa, you don’t form in the wet sand. I do. Yeaaaaaah!”

And I really felt the deliberate, simple chords from Frusciante pulse through me, while Flea’s (my musical idol) and Smith’s bass and drums thumped in lock-step:

E- F#m - G#m...over and over and then that unexpected D#!

The angle of the gas pedal decreased, as the speedometer needle became more obtuse. My goodness, I’m even typing faster now. I didn’t get popped for speeding that time, as I noticed the velocity-climb in the hill’s trough. But I haven’t always been so lucky.

My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” played on the radio of my 1994 Mercury Sable some ten years ago. I don’t love that song half as much as I love most Chili Peppers’ songs, but I nonetheless hit 55 mph on the damp pavement in Doraville and a police officer took notice. That was an expensive trip, as I ironically was driving back from having the brakes fixed on that decrepit sedan.

Buford Highway, including at the spot of my transgression near I-285, is as wide as an interstate, similarly to that aforementioned stretch of Clairmont Road. If traffic is light, speeding on either road is incredibly easy. Throw in some youth and a good song (not even a great one) and the soil is ripe for sowing speed.

At 35, I am far more conscious of my speed and recklessness than I was in my early 20s. I still have the need for speed, but I have to settle for driving go-karts once a year or just covering NASCAR races (which is incredible, by the way). But, I, the one who preaches often about safe driving, sometimes have the same problems as many others behind the wheel. I’ll join you in continuing to watch my speed, especially when Outkast’s “B.O.B.,” Holzst’s “Jupiter,” or just about anything upbeat by the Red Hot Chili Peppers starts playing. Habits can crumble in wet sand and then be rebuilt easily.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.