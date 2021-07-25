Gridlock Guy: Borrow some time to learn your rental car

Once inside the car, a driver needs to do more than throw in the luggage and fire it up. When people buy their own cars, they usually test drive them and make sure the vehicles have all the features they want. Cars also come with big instruction manuals that rarely see the light of day in rentals. Rental cars may lack some of the backup cams, lane-change sensors, and infotainment capabilities with phones. Most have those, but some vehicles don’t. So drivers need to check which options they have, before reversing out of the parking space.

If cars don’t have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers need to make sure and bring or buy a cell phone-holder to clip in a vent or stick on the windshield. Turn-by-turn navigation is crucial in a new driving environment and either holding a phone (illegal in Georgia) or constantly looking down while driving is dangerous and inconvenient. Most cars have those phone features, but drivers need to be prepared when they don’t.

Rental cars lately have cost an arm and a leg, as more people are traveling again. Those companies sold off large parts of their fleets when travel cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020. With money in mind, travelers should consider how much they even need a rental car.

If the vacation is in a walkable city or an urban area with good public transit, rentals may not be necessary. When planning a trip, vacationers should weigh the cost of ride-sharing services and the availability of mass transit. Unfortunately, Lyft and Uber trips cost more these days, so those wouldn’t provide the savings that they used to. A little research on old-fashioned taxis wouldn’t hurt either.

Most of these rental car tips may seem obvious, but glossing them over could have consequences. Signing up for unnecessary insurance, overpaying for tolls and fuel, or even renting at exorbitant rates for only a slight convenience are all things that many people want to avoid. And any driver certainly would want to drive with the lowest risk possible and not be surprised in motion by the lack of certain driving aids and features. Traveling is stressful and distracting enough and everyone should take pause before just up-and-driving a rental car off the lot.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.