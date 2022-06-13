Georgia secretary of state’s office begins defense in voting suit

The lawsuit against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other elections officials is Georgia’s first major voting rights challenge in decades. It was filed by Fair Fight, a group Democrat Stacey Abrams founded following her loss to Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 election for governor.

In testimony in recent weeks, Fair Fight said Georgia’s “exact match” voter registration rules and inconsistent absentee ballot cancellation practices created difficulties that disproportionately affected Black voters in 2018 and 2020.