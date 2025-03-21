Things to Do
Things to Do

Walk into a ‘kaleidoscope’ at a digital art installation at Ponce City Market

Art installation to co-host free yoga class with Lululemon March 29 before it closes April 6
Visitors venture inside a kaleidoscope by Atlanta artist William Downs. The artwork is part of a pop-up exhibit by Dash Studios focused on themes of health, wellness and medicine on the lawn at Ponce City Market until April 6.

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

Visitors venture inside a kaleidoscope by Atlanta artist William Downs. The artwork is part of a pop-up exhibit by Dash Studios focused on themes of health, wellness and medicine on the lawn at Ponce City Market until April 6.
By
17 minutes ago

A new pop-up installation at Ponce City Market features art from three Atlanta digital artists who explore themes of health, wellness and medicine.

“Reflections” comes from Dash Studios, a company that creates multisensory experiences and immersive art exhibits for sites around the globe. The installation will be on display on the lawn at Ponce City Market through April 6.

The installation has two parts. One side features three pyramid structures with reflective walls and digital artworks inside (called kaleidoscopes); the other side is a shipping container dubbed the future pharmacy.

The future pharmacy has shelves of pill bottles with empty labels where visitors can write ailments they hope future research will cure. The bottles are illuminated by color-changing rope lights that produce a sci-fi vibe. Speakers inside the container also broadcast personal recordings of past visitors discussing medical conditions they hope get funded for research.

Built inside a shipping container, the future pharmacy invites guests to write down ailments they hope will be cured by funding future medical research. The artwork is part of a larger pop-up exhibit on the lawn at Ponce City Market until April 6.

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

While “cancer is written on the most bottles,” said Nathan Schmidt, the site manager who logs the responses in a spreadsheet, there is a wide variety of other afflictions: mental health conditions (like depression and anxiety), societal ills (like bigotry and disconnection) and personal struggles (like imposter syndrome).

The three triangular kaleidoscopes that make up the other part of the installation were each produced by different Atlanta artists. The first, titled “Tranquiloscope,” by artist and medical doctor Bojana Ginn, features digital animations that utilize neuroscience to produce a sense of calm and combat anxiety.

“It’s artwork that literally heals you,” said Dash curatorial director Coco Conroy, who helped recruit the three artists.

“Tranquiloscope,” by artist and medical doctor Bojana Ginn, features digital animations designed using neuroscience to produce a sense of calm. The artwork has been part of a traveling pop-up installation by Dash Studios called "Reflections."

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

The second kaleidoscope, “Endless Embrace,” by Atlanta muralist and illustrator George Baker III, focuses on love and generosity, particularly that of individuals who undergo clinical trials to benefit others.

The last, “Knowing the Heart,” by Atlanta contemporary artist William Downs, interrogates the disparities Black men experience with heart health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Black men have a 70% higher risk of heart failure compared to white men.

“My work … serves as a reminder of the critical need for Black men to prioritize their heart health,” said Downs in his artist statement. “In creating this piece, my intention is to inspire viewers to reflect on their own heart health and take action.”

"Knowing the Heart” by Atlanta contemporary artist William Downs interrogates the disparities Black men experience with heart health. The work is part of a larger pop-up installation at Ponce City Market until April 6.

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Dash Studio

“Reflections” was imagined by Dash founder and architect Courtney Hammond, who said in a press release she hopes the exhibit will serve “as both a creative journey of sensory storytelling and a dynamic way to raise awareness for important causes through the lens of artwork.”

Dash plans to resurrect the kaleidoscopes again in the future with work by three new artists.

IF YOU GO

Through April 6. Free yoga class with Lululemon, 9-11:30 a.m. March 29. The lawn at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. RSVP for yoga on Eventbrite.

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Artist Fabian Williams completes a mural of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Celestial mural of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter greets Atlanta airport travelers

The mural joins more than 1,000 artworks that make up the airport art program at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Review: ‘Call and Response’ at the Carlos Museum is gorgeous, profound

Review of “Call and Response,” at Emory University's Michael C. Carlos Museum through June 22.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.

The Latest

'Topdog/Underdog' actors Lamar K. Cheston, left, and Aaron Goodson, far right, with director Eric J. Little, center. The 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Play Revival, the Suzan-Lori Parks drama focuses on two loving yet competitive brothers who are struggling with the cards that life and fate has dealt them.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Actor's Express/Casey Gardner Ford

‘Topdog/Underdog’ team at Actor’s Express explores the dynamics of brotherhood

Author events March 21-27

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fair, Georgia Food & Wine Festival and more

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.