Breaking: Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Georgia company gives $500K to help expand civil rights center in Atlanta

A rendering of The National Center for Civil and Human Rights expansion, set to open in the fall of 2025. A $500K gift from the Norfolk Southern Corporation will help fund the expansion.

Credit: National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Credit: National Center for Civil and Human Rights

A rendering of The National Center for Civil and Human Rights expansion, set to open in the fall of 2025. A $500K gift from the Norfolk Southern Corporation will help fund the expansion.
By
15 minutes ago

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights has received a $500,000 gift from Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern Corporation.

The freight transportation network and shipping company’s gift will go toward building the center’s two-wing expansion, currently under construction.

The 24,000-square-foot addition, named for former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin, will include new galleries, three educational spaces and an activation lab where visitors can create civic engagement plans and interactive experiences.

The museum and cultural organization is focused on connecting civil rights history to the present day. Exhibits at the center feature the U.S. civil rights movement and human rights movements for global marginalized groups, including people of color, women, immigrants, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community.

“If the arc of the moral universe is going to bend toward justice, we must pull together,” said Jill Savitt, CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, in a prepared statement. “These partnerships — these commitments — are what drive our mission forward and ensure that the Center remains a powerful force for truth, transformation and progress.”

ExploreNew National Center for Civil and Human Rights wing honors Shirley Franklin
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights offers learning experience for all generations. A new expansion opening in the fall of 2025 will add new classrooms, gathering spaces, an activation lab and collaborative spaces to a new 24,000-square-foot wing. (Courtesy of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights)

Credit: Courtesy of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Kristin Wong, Norfolk Southern community impact director, said the gift reflects the company’s belief in community, education and advocacy.

“We look forward to seeing how these enhanced spaces will inspire visitors and deepen the understanding of civil rights history,” Wong said.

The Norfolk Southern gift comes on the heels of Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority’s announcement that it would donate $10 million to the center.

This center is scheduled to reopen in the fall with a celebratory ribbon-cutting event.

The existing $75 million, 42,000-square-foot Center for Civil and Human Rights, opened in 2014. It was built with private and public money, and sits in the heart of Atlanta’s growing tourist corridor alongside the World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, the College Football Hall of Fame and Centennial Olympic Park.

Explorehttps://www.ajc.com/uatl/national-center-for-civil-and-human-rights-opens-virtual-learning-portal/H6ENHXJE5BAVLAM2O7EFB3TV2I/

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Metro Green Recycling says it invested $20 million to build the facility near Snapfinger Woods Drive and Miller Road — its third in metro Atlanta — and has lost an additional $15 million through carrying costs and lost profits. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2021)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Stonecrest permitting delay has cost recycler $35M, lawsuit says

A recycling company has filed a lawsuit against a south DeKalb County city over allegations that government officials are blocking a concrete-crushing plant from operating.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: DEI cuts go wild in Georgia under Trump

Efforts to cut "diversity, equity and inclusion" in Georgia are sweeping up civil rights history tours and programs to support rural Georgia schools.

The Latest

Mike Schleifer will leave the Alliance Theatre at the end of 2025 to take the same position at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York. (Courtesy of Alliance Theatre)

Alliance Theatre’s managing director leaving Atlanta for job in New York

Head to the Georgia Food + Wine Festival for barbecue, oysters and more

REVIEW

Playboi Carti is Atlanta’s Gen-Z rap king on new album ‘Music’

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says

2h ago