Joel McHale hosting season 2 of Fox game show ‘The 1% Club’ in metro Atlanta

Season one, shot in Los Angeles, was hosted by Patton Oswalt.
Actor Joel McHale attends the Fox Network 2024 upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

51 minutes ago

Fox has not only changed hosts for the second season of its game show “The 1% Club” but moved production from Los Angeles to metro Atlanta.

Joel McHale was hired to take over for stand-up comic and actor Patton Oswalt. The first season aired on both Fox and Amazon Prime. Now Amazon, which currently has the first season available for Prime subscribers, is stepping away, giving Fox exclusivity to air season two. (It’s unclear if Hulu, which airs most Fox shows, will also pick it up..)

“Joel’s outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at Fox, and now — building on ‘The 1% Club’s’ strong first year on the network — we’re bringing his unrivaled energy, irreverence, and charisma to season 2, Fox president Michael Thorn aid in a press release.

Joel McHale, Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone iin "Crime Scene Kitchen," a new show on Fox. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Credit: FOX

Credit: FOX

McHale, who has been shooting “Scream 7″ in metro Atlanta, is now very much a Fox favorite. He stars in Fox scripted comedy “Animal Control” and also hosts the game show “Crime Scene Kitchen,” which was renewed for a fourth season this past November.

“The 1% Club” is scheduled to tape March 24 through April 2 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, according to an email sent to IATSE 479, the local union representing most crew members.

The show, which originally started in the United Kingdom, provides 100 contestants logic questions designed to be answered correctly by a certain percentage of the population. The easiest questions can be answered by 90% of people and get progressively harder until only 1% can do so. Contestants are eliminated until only one is left to potentially take home the top prize of $100,000.

Here is a promo from the first season:

Metro Atlanta has been home to several game shows over the years, with the most notable being Steve Harvey’s syndicated “Family Feud,” which is also shooting now at Trilith. Harvey has been shooting that show in metro Atlanta for most of the past 15 years.

