Joel McHale hosting season 2 of Fox game show ‘The 1% Club’ in metro Atlanta

Credit: FOX Credit: FOX

McHale, who has been shooting “Scream 7″ in metro Atlanta, is now very much a Fox favorite. He stars in Fox scripted comedy “Animal Control” and also hosts the game show “Crime Scene Kitchen,” which was renewed for a fourth season this past November.

“The 1% Club” is scheduled to tape March 24 through April 2 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, according to an email sent to IATSE 479, the local union representing most crew members.

The show, which originally started in the United Kingdom, provides 100 contestants logic questions designed to be answered correctly by a certain percentage of the population. The easiest questions can be answered by 90% of people and get progressively harder until only 1% can do so. Contestants are eliminated until only one is left to potentially take home the top prize of $100,000.

Here is a promo from the first season:

Metro Atlanta has been home to several game shows over the years, with the most notable being Steve Harvey’s syndicated “Family Feud,” which is also shooting now at Trilith. Harvey has been shooting that show in metro Atlanta for most of the past 15 years.