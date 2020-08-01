Steve Harvey brings ‘Family Feud’ production back to Atlanta

But when he started his syndicated talk show in Los Angeles in 2017, he moved “Family Feud” there as well. (He has shot the ABC celebrity version in Los Angeles for years.). Harvey’s talk show was canceled last year and he has been doing a Facebook talk show called “Steve on Watch.”

For the first time, the game show will be shot without an audience. Like other productions in Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic, crew will be cut back to a minimum and those who are there will be wearing masks, according to the story.