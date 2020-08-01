X

Steve Harvey brings ‘Family Feud’ production back to Atlanta

"The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family" has been among the celebrity episodes of "Family Feud" hosted by Steve Harvey (left). (Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen)
"The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family" has been among the celebrity episodes of "Family Feud" hosted by Steve Harvey (left). (Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen)

Credit: Byron Cohen

Credit: Byron Cohen

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 51 minutes ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Steve Harvey is bringing back production of the hardy game show “Family Feud” next week to Atlanta, according to Deadline.com.

The show is set to return for its 22nd season Sept. 14. Locally, it airs on the CW69 (WUPA-TV) from 6 to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Harvey, who owns a residence in Atlanta, started hosting the syndicated version of “Family Feud” in 2010 and shot it in Atlanta.

But when he started his syndicated talk show in Los Angeles in 2017, he moved “Family Feud” there as well. (He has shot the ABC celebrity version in Los Angeles for years.). Harvey’s talk show was canceled last year and he has been doing a Facebook talk show called “Steve on Watch.”

For the first time, the game show will be shot without an audience. Like other productions in Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic, crew will be cut back to a minimum and those who are there will be wearing masks, according to the story.

“Family Feud” saw a ratings resurgence after the pandemic began and became the No. 1 syndicated show, beating “Judge Judy” in the second quarter, according to Nielsen.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.