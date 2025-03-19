At Lincoln Center Theater, he will “manage financial and operational health and ensure long-term sustainability and growth, and work to align strategic planning with artistic goals, manage the theater’s union relationships, lead budgeting, marketing, and capital planning efforts, and identify and develop new revenue opportunities,” according to a news release.

“While it’s rare to find a managing director who is equally brilliant at the operational and financial part of the job, it’s simply unheard of to find one who excels on those fronts and leads with such unabashed heart, vision, and humor,” said Alliance’s Jennings Hertz artistic directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses in a joint statement. “For the past 11 years, we had the unfathomably good fortune to have all that and more in Mike Schleifer. (His) willingness to bet on our mission and invest in the extraordinary talent of the Alliance staff allowed us to realize aspirational dreams we never would have dared to dream without his encouragement and faith.”

During his tenure with the Alliance, Schleifer helped move four shows to Broadway including last season’s “Water for Elephants” and this season’s “Maybe Happy Ending.” He also spearheaded the $36 million renovation of the Coca-Cola Stage and is currently leading the $26 million renovation of the Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families. Under his leadership the Alliance more than doubled its operating budget, tripled its endowment and continued to lead the country in work developed for young audiences.

“It’s been a true honor and privilege to work, lead, and learn at the Alliance Theatre for the last 11 years,” Schleifer said in a prepared statement. “I’m deeply grateful to the staff, artists, and audiences … who have made this journey so rewarding,”

In addition to his work at the Alliance, Schleifer serves on the boards of the League of Resident Theatres and True Colors Theatre Company. In 2018 he cofounded Volute Partners, a theater consultancy focused on capital projects.

Before joining the Alliance in 2015, he spent 13 years working in several roles at Baltimore’s Center Stage and was an adjunct faculty member at Towson University. He began as a stage manager and has more than 50 professional stage management credits between his time in New York and working regionally.

The Woodruff Arts Center leadership team, with support from members of the Alliance Theatre Board of Directors, will conduct a national search for the Alliance’s next managing director led by executive search firm Corps Team.

“We’re hopeful we can find someone in the next few months and that person will be able to onboard with (Schleifer) while he’s transitioning out,” a representative for the Alliance Theatre said.