Business

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’

Midtown campus to undergo $67M landscaping and redevelopment project
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
Woodruff Arts Center revamp
1 / 8
This is a rendering of Woodruff Arts Center's planned $67 million campus revamp, which includes landscaping projects and new performance stages and play spaces.
By
43 minutes ago

A prominent visual and performing arts campus in Midtown is poised to get a makeover.

The Woodruff Arts Center, which consists of the High Museum of Art, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Alliance Theatre, will undergo a $67 million landscaping and redevelopment project, its leaders announced Tuesday at the Midtown Alliance’s annual meeting.

Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center, said the endeavor aims to better blend the 56-year-old campus into the surrounding street grid. She said the project will not only beautify the buildings, but it’ll act as an inviting new entrance.

“No one like to call their baby ugly,” Moddelmog said of the Woodruff Arts Museum’s facade facing Peachtree Street. “But imagine a Peachtree entrance that feels like an open and welcoming park.”

Explore‘Think big’: How would you redesign Midtown’s busy Peachtree corridor?

The project involves transforming the underused Rich Auditorium at the Memorial Arts Building into new performance stages and play spaces called the Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families. The Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will offer family-friendly programming in the new building.

Moddelmog said the current exterior’s abundance of concrete will be replaced with walls of glass windows, so passersby can see families participating in cultural pursuits and hobbies. Renderings show that the facility’s current grassy field will be landscaped into a lush park with additional greenery.

“We want to offer equitable and free access to nature in the heart of Midtown,” Moddelmog said.

ExploreThe museums at Atlanta’s HBCUs are treasure troves of Black art

Woodruff Arts Center plans to raise the funds through a coordinated campaign that has already raised more than $40 million, according to a Woodruff spokesperson.

The initiative will break ground in August. The new landscaping is scheduled to be complete in 2025, while the Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families is slated to open in early 2026.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
2h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

After new investment, Trap Sushi party looks to expand
12h ago
Endangered right whale calf found dead on Georgia’s Cumberland Island
21h ago
UPS employees return to office five days a week
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
11h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
8h ago