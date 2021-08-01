These metro Atlanta businesses are making big hires this August

NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is holding a nationwide hiring event in August, and many local stores - including ones in Alpharetta, Atlanta and Decatur - are participating. You can interview at participating locations from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 or virtually from noon-7 p.m. on the same day. Interviews and offers will be conducted on the spot, and you could start work as early as Aug. 11.

Fill out your information online if you’re planning to interview in-store or to get a link and reminder for the virtual event.

Cobb County Police

Cobb County Police are looking to add to their ranks this August and are hosting a career fair from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at their Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell, 30106.

You’ll be able to meet recruiters, ask questions and join a training center tour. Job interviews, physical fitness tests and polygraphs will be conducted on-site. To find out more information, click here to scan a QR code.

Endeavor Schools

If you’d like to work as a teacher or teaching assistant, you may want to apply at Endeavor Schools, which is hosting walk-in hiring events from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. In Atlanta, these events will be held at two Atlanta Montessori International School locations: Cliff Valley, 1970 Cliff Valley Way NE, Atlanta, 30329 and Druid Hills, 1215 South De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 30306.

Apply online if you can’t attend a hiring event, and you’ll see additional job postings for other local Endeavor Schools, or register online if you’ll be at one of the hiring events.