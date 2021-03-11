State foresees no delays in extended benefits for jobless Georgians

Last week, 24,974 new claims for unemployment benefits were processed by the Georgia Department of Labor, down 3,413 from the prior week. That is far lower than the stratospheric highs of last spring, but still more than four times the pre-pandemic level.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 4.5 million claims have been processed by the department, more than the previous nine years combined.

Nationally, the number of initial claims filed throughout the United States for the week ending March 6 was 712,000, a decrease of 42,000 from the previous week. The U.S. economy has about 9.5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s unemployment rate edged down in January.

With vaccinations starting to roll out, more than 24,000 Georgians found work during the month as the jobless rate dipped to 5.1% from 5.3% in December, according to the state Department of Labor.

The state’s economy has about 215,100 fewer jobs than it did a year ago. But there are nearly that many on the state’s job board, said Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

“I look forward to getting more Georgians back to work,” he said..

More than half the jobs listed on EmployGeorgia pay more than $40,000 a year, Butler said.

One sign of optimism is an increase in the number of people either working or looking for work. That number rose by 12,171 in January.

The job report on February will be released later this month.

Weekly jobless claims, Georgia

Worst, pre-pandemic: 41,522 (Jan. 10, 2010)

Highest, pandemic: 390,132 (April 4, 2020)

Average, pre-pandemic: 5,548

Average, last four weeks: 26,335

Last week: 24,974

Average November-December: 23,133

Average January: 31,928

Average February: 28,188

Sources: Employment and Training Administration, Georgia Department of Labor

