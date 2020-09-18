Savannah hosts largest cargo ship to dock on U.S. East Coast

The CMA CGM Brazil will unload shipments from Asia targeted for huge retailers around the region. It will take on poultry, wood products and cotton from Georgia, Lynch told the AJC.

Because of its enormity, the ship cannot sail into Savannah with a full load at anything but high tide. Work is continuing on deepening the harbor and when that project is finished in about two years, that restriction will be lifted.

Larger ships are more efficient, allowing workers to transfer more cargo in a shorter time, Lynch said. “We are currently averaging about 1,700 or 1,800 (containers) per vessel. Ten years ago, the average was about 700 per vessel.”

Until Friday, the largest ship to call on Savannah was the Evergreen Theseus from Taiwan. The ship, which was in Savannah in February, can handle 14,354 twenty-foot containers.

On the West Coast, there are few restrictions on a ship’s size. The largest ship thus far to call has been the ULCV MSC Anna, which can handle 19,000 twenty-foot containers, according to the trade publication Maritime Executive.