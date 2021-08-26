Powerful Coca-Cola director leaves the board

For much of his tenure, he was considered among the most powerful and involved directors overseeing the Atlanta-based beverage giant. He sometimes played an outsized role in who was chosen to lead the company and what businesses Coke tried to acquire. Fortune magazine once referred to Allen and then-director Warren Buffett as the Coke board’s “800-pound gorillas.”

Allen was one of only three people serving on the Coke board’s executive committee, and he chaired the management development committee, responsible for oversight of talent development of senior leaders and succession planning.