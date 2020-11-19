Parker “Pete” Petit convicted of securities fraud

The two were charged in connection with what prosecutors said was a scheme to inflate the apparent revenues of MiMedx in order to meet analysts’ expectations for the company and please investors. They denied the charges.

During the trial, prosecutors said the two men boosted the company’s reported revenue in 2015 using secret arrangements with MiMedx business partners. Prosecutors said the company’s 2015 filing with the SEC added $9.5 million to the company’s income.

Attorneys for Petit and Taylor argued during the trial that the prosecutors were trying to turn innocent accounting mistakes into crimes.

MiMedx last month reached a settlement in a shareholders’ suit, agreeing to pay $3.5 million.

MiMedx, which uses placental tissue for a variety of products promoted for treating everything from wounds to burns and orthopedic injuries, also agreed to pay a $6.5 million to end the fraud inquiry.

Petit ran publicly traded companies in the healthcare and biotech industries for more than three decades. He donated millions of dollars to local institutions, getting his name imprinted on biotech and sciences buildings at both Georgia Tech and Georgia State University, as well as GSU’s football field.

He was also finance chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Georgia in 2016.

The trial was the first white-collar case in the Southern District of New York since the start of the pandemic. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff presided over the trial, which began in late October.