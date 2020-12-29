Pandemic housing market solid for metro Atlanta

In metro Atlanta, demand has been strong in the city, but there are more homes listed in the suburbs and exurbs. Prices have risen both inside and outside the city limits.

A number of factors are at play, said economist Matthew Speakman of Zillow, the online listing and research firm. Mortgage rates have been at record lows, while a generation of millennials is “aging into homeownership,” he said.

With buyers far outnumbering sellers, prices have been rising steadily, especially for new construction.

Case-Shiller calculates an index based on sales prices during three consecutive months that do not include new construction. That narrower, but deeper, view means that Case-Shiller is widely viewed as a reliable guide to the market’s direction, but it does not always reflect short-term fluctuations.

Re/Max recently reported a 15% rise in home prices for metro Atlanta. But Re/Max calculates a median price, not an average, and compares only November’s prices with those of the same month a year earlier. Re/Max also includes some newly built homes, according to a spokeswoman.

Growth in average home prices, past 12 months

1. Phoenix: 12.7%

2. Seattle: 11.7%

3. San Diego: 11.6%

4. Cleveland: 9.5%

5. Boston: 9.4%

6. Portland: 8.9%

National average: 8.4%.

13. Atlanta: 6.8%

Note: does not include prices of new homes.

Source: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices