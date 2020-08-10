No details on how state would handle Trump’s order on jobless benefits

However, he gave no hint as to whether Georgia would – or could – pony up the money. He also did not say if the state would, under Trump’s Sunday modification, request that the federal government pick up the tab.

Trump’s order drew criticism from those who say it was beyond the president’s authority to issue such an order.

Some Georgia officials questioned whether the state, already in the midst of a budget crunch, had the money to make it work.

Butler, whose agency administers both the federal payments and state jobless benefits, had previously criticized Congress for putting the burden on the states to create the systems that will pay the enhanced jobless benefits.