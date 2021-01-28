Metro Atlanta’s job growth strong, but uneven

With many people fearing the coronavirus, the worst job cuts are still coming from businesses that depend on in-person contact.

Atlanta has 25,000 fewer jobs in hospitality than a year ago, with most of the losses in hotels and restaurants, according to government data. More than 20,000 other service jobs have been lost, along with 11,200 in state and local government and 8,700 in manufacturing.

The Department of Labor’s online job board lists about 95,000 open positions in metro Atlanta, while 167,830 people are officially unemployed.

The count of the unemployed does not include people working fewer hours than they desire or those who have given up even looking for a job. So, between that and the job gains, the Atlanta unemployment rate dipped in December to 5.4% from 5.6% the month before.

Employment grew in 10 of the state’s 14 metro areas in December, according to Mark Butler, Georgia’s labor commissioner. He called that broad trend “indicative of the resilience that Georgia has to offer during this economic rebound.”

Metro Atlanta accounted for the lion’s share of the growth. The second-largest job gain was in metro Savannah, which added 1,900 positions.

Atlanta also has accounted for most of the state’s job losses during the pandemic — 93% of the total, according to Atlanta economist Mike Wald.

Statewide, the Department of Labor last week processed 28,016 new jobless claims, down 7,896 from the prior week. The sector with the most new claims continued to be accommodation and food services, followed by health care and social assistance.

Metro Atlanta Snapshot, December

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

Number of unemployed: 167,830

People in labor force: decreased by 15,431

Number of jobs: increased by 25,100

New jobless claims: increased 8 percent

______________________________________

Metro Atlanta, compared to a year ago

Number of jobs: decreased by 72,500

Number of unemployed: increased 84,362

People in labor force: increased 177,405

New jobless claims: increased 458%

Source: Georgia Department of Labor

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­__________________________

Weekly jobless claims, Georgia

Worst, pre-pandemic: 41,522 (Jan. 10, 2010)

Highest, pandemic: 390,132 (April 4, 2020)

Average, pre-pandemic: 5,548

Average, last four weeks: 33,106

Last week: 28,016

Total since Mar. 21: 4,324,263

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

_________________________________________________