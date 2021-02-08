Hopes sink for Kia deal with Apple to make autonomous vehicles in Ga.

Kia and Hyundai each also said they have fielded inquiries about developing autonomous electric vehicles.

“Hyundai Motor is getting requests from multiple companies for cooperation in joint development of autonomous, electric vehicles but nothing has been decided since it’s in early stage,” the company said in a regulatory filing, according to a CNBC translation.

In a filing, Kia said it was reviewing prospects of cooperating with “multiple companies overseas” over autonomous electric vehicles, but nothing has been decided, according to CNBC.

Hyundai had said last month it was in early talks with Apple, but later dropped mention of the tech giant. But reports of the prospects had boosted hopes in Georgia, where Kia has a sprawling assembly plant in West Point near the Alabama line.

Gov. Brian Kemp had said on Thursday that he welcomed the possibility of Apple-branded vehicles being produced locally.

“Kia’s commitment to excellence and its strong partnership with the state only strengthens Georgia’s status as a leader in technology, innovation and manufacturing,” he said at the time.

A Korean news agency had reported that Apple could invest $3.6 billion, with operations staring in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Apple began seeking partners late last year, but had been contemplating the idea of a car project for years. The outlet said Kia had reached out to potential partners in recent weeks about making an electric car for Apple.

-Staff reporter Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.