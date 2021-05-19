Georgia’s Vogtle nuclear project delayed again; testing shows problems

Executives with Georgia Power and sister company Southern Nuclear Operating Co. told the Georgia Public Service Commission that they now expect the first of two new reactors to go into operation sometime during the first three months of 2022. Only a few weeks ago, the timeline was pushed back from November to late December.

The first new reactor was originally slated to be in operation in the spring of 2016, followed by a second new reactor a year later. But the project has been bedeviled by problems that have added billions of dollars in costs beyond what Georgia Power originally told regulators to expect.