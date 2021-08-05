Georgia jobless claims tick up, but longer trend is down

“The $9,000 that they owed me in unemployment just about did us in,” she said. “I went through a lot of money.”

She kept looking for work and found a position as an executive assistant. She starts Monday.

Nationally, the number of claims fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration.

In Georgia, more than 5 million claims have been processed since the pandemic began, more than the previous 10 years combined. Roughly 40% of the claims filed have been judged to be valid, and the department has paid nearly $23 billion in state and federal benefits.

As of last week, 28,126 Georgians were receiving unemployment benefits, according to the labor department. In April last year, more than 910,000 Georgians were either receiving or due to receive payments.

While hiring has been robust the past several months, the Georgia economy is still 145,500 jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While some businesses complain about not having enough workers apply for jobs, at least some employers can be selective.

Beverly A. Davis of Columbus was laid off from a job at a large retail chain and filed for unemployment in early July. She said she hasn’t heard anything from the labor department since and has been unable to get an answer when she calls.

The payments would come in handy, she said. “I own a house I have to pay taxes and they’ve shot up. And I have other bills to pay.”

Davis, 63, has applied for a number of jobs in retail, but hasn’t had any offers. “I think they want someone younger.”

Georgia weekly jobless claims

Average, April: 33,288

Average, May: 25,853

Average, June: 21,553

Last week: 13,406

Highest, pre-pandemic: 41,522 (Jan. 10, 2009)

Highest, during pandemic: 390,132 (April 4, 2020)

Average, pre-pandemic: 5,548

Sources: Employment and Training Administration, Georgia Department of Labor