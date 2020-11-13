The heroes of 2020: Nominate a nurse for the AJC Celebrating Nurses Awards

Nurses and other health care workers have been on the front lines throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Risking their lives to care for others, nurses are the heroes of the year and now it’s time to ensure they get the recognition they deserve.
In 2021, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Celebrating Nurses Awards will honor registered nurses and nurse leaders who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and their families through compassionate and selfless service.
Do you know a Georgia registered nurse or nurse leader who is a champion of the nursing profession and who leads by example? Then you’ll want to nominate them for the 2021 AJC Celebrating Nurses Awards. Next year’s award ceremony will be held during National Nurses Week.
To submit a nomination visit www.AJC.com/nominate-RN to nominate a registered nurse (RN), and to nominate a nurse leader (BSN, director level and above) visit www.AJC.com/cnleadership. All registered nurses are eligible and may be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and all members of the public.
The deadline for nominations is January 31, 2021.