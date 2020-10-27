Atlanta’s home prices growing slower than U.S. average, says Case-Shiller

Last week, Re/Max reported a 15% increase in Atlanta prices over the same time the previous year.

But Case-Shiller calculates a three-month “rolling average” for prices, while Re/Max takes one month at a time. Moreover, Case-Shiller data does not include condos, townhomes or new construction and is collected at a different time than the information used by Re/Max.

Atlanta home prices are 18.4% higher on average than they were at their 2007 peak just before the housing bubble burst and prices started dropping, according to the Case-Shiller index.

Since hitting bottom in 2012, Atlanta prices have risen 95.8%, according to the index.

The forces driving the wave of buying started before the pandemic, said Bill Banfield, executive vice president at Rocket Mortgage. “The nationwide, eight-year climb in prices appears to be well supported by record-low mortgage interest rates and demographic shifts.”

Home price increase, past year, by metro

1. Phoenix: 9.9%

2. Seattle: 8.5%

3. San Diego: 7.6%

4. Tampa: 6.9%

5. Cleveland: 6.9%

6. Los Angeles: 6.8%

7. Charlotte: 6.7%

14. Atlanta, 5.1%

National average: 5.7%

Top 20 metros: 5.2%

Source: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index