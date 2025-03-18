The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses shaping industry and culture through innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

The AJC earned the standing of No. 7 in the Media and News category.

AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse said the recognition speaks to the AJC’s effort over the last two years to transform from a legacy newspaper into a modern media company.

“Creativity lies at the heart of transformation. As our team works to transform the AJC from a storied daily newspaper into a modern media company, we are reimagining what’s possible through world class journalism, engaging product experiences and a culture that prioritizes collaboration and rewards innovation,” Morse said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts to push the envelope.”

Over the past year, the AJC launched UATL, the new and definitive platform for Atlanta Black culture, which showcases stories, videos, events, and experiences – all authentically representing the diverse spectrum of Black life in Atlanta. The media company also launched a new mobile app, a redesigned homepage, an updated brand and a new slogan, “The Substance and Soul of the South.” In addition, the AJC took its popular podcast “Politically Georgia,” across Georgia for live recordings, hosting some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders and reconnecting with cities across the state. And at the end of the year, the AJC moved its office back to Midtown Atlanta to better serve its audiences.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metro Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit http://www.ajc.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.