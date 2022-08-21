ajc logo
X

Sports Insider: Little League could help baseball get back to its roots

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

About Us
30 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can take a close look at a couple of ways the game of baseball is working to pass the torch to a younger generation of players, with big leaguers reaching out to Little League World Series players and community diversity programs seeing a payoff with four of their former youngsters drafted in this year’s top five picks.

Also in today’s 43-page section: The Road to East Lake is nearly complete as we set up the final round of the PGA Tour’s penultimate tournament leading up to this week’s finale in Atlanta.

And as baseball’s pennant races begin to hit their stride, we take stock of what’s ahead for the Braves, with some favorable elements on their schedule as well as some challenges.

Plus we’ve got the latest on the NFL preseason, a look at what keeps Mike Tyson relevant, and the multigenerational contribution of one of NASCAR’s top families through the eyes of Kyle Petty — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ wild victory in 11 innings against the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves After the Game in AJC ePaper, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Braves After the Game in AJC ePaper, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves After the Game in AJC ePaper, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand2h ago
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
14h ago
Atlanta kingpin sentenced to federal prison for leading major drug syndicate
18h ago
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
1h ago
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
1h ago
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
The Latest
Sports Insider: Serena Williams’ final countdown; AJC ePaper: Super 11 stars
Sports Insider: Meet the latest Hall of Famers
Sports Insider: Who is ready for some football?
Featured
Assembly Studios is currently in a massive buildout that should be finished by June 2023. This was taken on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
14h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top