ajc logo
X

Sports Insider: In-depth look at baseball as season hits All-Star break

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Robinson Cano (22) and Dansby Swanson (7) during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Robinson Cano (22) and Dansby Swanson (7) during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

About Us
1 hour ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can take an in-depth look at baseball as the game hits its midsummer classic, the All-Star break, as well as a look at the Braves before and after the break. Plus we profile the amateur draft taking place this week.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 74-page section also includes a detailed team-by-team overview of the NFL’s offseason moves — and which franchises are the winners and the losers.

We also look at how veteran soccer players are staying on the field longer than ever before, as well as the ways that researchers are trying to quantify why older players are more effective in their 30s than they used to be.

And we have a profile of a former pro soccer player who is speaking up about his battle with CTE and the possible connection to years of heading the ball on the pitch.

Plus, fans will find much more to check out about the British Open, basketball, distance running and other sports all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's weekly digital magazine Sports Insider on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's weekly digital magazine Sports Insider on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's weekly digital magazine Sports Insider on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Nationals.

Combined ShapeCaption
Find full sports coverage in Sunday's ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

Find full sports coverage in Sunday's ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Find full sports coverage in Sunday's ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Athens woman left dead man in truck in dentist office’s parking lot, police say
Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball
9h ago
Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup
5h ago
Clergy call for mayor's resignation, police reform during protest honoring slain...
3h ago
Clergy call for mayor's resignation, police reform during protest honoring slain...
3h ago
Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure
2h ago
The Latest
Sports Insider: Messy transformation of college sports doesn’t deter fans
Sports Insider: In-depth look at baseball season so far, plus game’s future
Sports Insider: How NIL has changed college sports in the past year
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top