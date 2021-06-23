How to be notified of upcoming job opportunities in the AJC Newsroom

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Cox Enterprises Company, expects to post some content and product opportunities in our newsroom soon, and we are on the lookout for qualified journalists, podcasters, product specialists and more.
Our mission, simply put, is to “press on,” investigating and reporting what’s really going on in our community, following the facts wherever they may lead. Every day, we work to empower our readers with in-depth journalism, helping to build a better Georgia for this generation and the next.
We are especially interested in candidates with experience and skills in leadership for content teams and in digital, enterprise and investigative reporting, digital/audience roles including podcasting and product design, and editing. Most of the positions to be posted soon may require several years of experience in the relevant area. However, the AJC is interested in getting to know talented journalists at all experience levels, across all backgrounds.
If you want to be notified of AJC newsroom jobs, please complete this form.
The AJC is the leading source for print and online news in metropolitan Atlanta, and it is unique in the newspaper industry for being both family-owned and part of a large corporation. This means employees get the best of both worlds. We offer highly competitive pay, comprehensive medical benefits, life insurance, 401(k), generous and flexible time off, and robust wellness programs and resources, including family care and pet insurance. At the same time, we’re a public service-oriented newsroom dedicated to uncovering the truth, protecting the public’s right to know, and protecting democracy from disinformation. Learn more about our newsroom and journalists.
Some of our recent award-winning work includes the “Doctors & Sex Abuse” national investigation, which was a 2017 Pulitzer finalist; the “Unprotected” series, which prompted Georgia to reform its requirements for senior care homes in 2020; and the “Imperfect Alibi” series, which led to the release of a wrongfully convicted man who’d served 20 years behind bars for a double murder while insisting on his innocence.