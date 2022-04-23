Get the latest on Hawks’ comeback win in Saturday’s ePaper bonus coverage

Trae Young’s gutsy bucket with 4.4 seconds to go capped an improbable comeback win over the top-seeded Heat. Find expanded coverage on the game in Saturday’s ePaper, which also includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ win over the Miami Marlins.

In exclusive stories and photos, the ePaper provides full coverage of the action from Friday and a look at what’s ahead for the weekend. The AJC gives subscribers exclusive After the Game coverage following each Braves game this season and following the Hawks’ playoff games.