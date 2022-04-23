Get the latest on Hawks’ comeback win in Saturday’s ePaper bonus coverage

ajc logo
April 22, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) is congratulated by a teammate after scoring the game winning shot at the end of the 4th quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over Miami Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

April 22, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) is congratulated by a teammate after scoring the game winning shot at the end of the 4th quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over Miami Heat.

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, including Friday night’s action from the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young’s gutsy bucket with 4.4 seconds to go capped an improbable comeback win over the top-seeded Heat. Find expanded coverage on the game in Saturday’s ePaper, which also includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ win over the Miami Marlins.

In exclusive stories and photos, the ePaper provides full coverage of the action from Friday and a look at what’s ahead for the weekend. The AJC gives subscribers exclusive After the Game coverage following each Braves game this season and following the Hawks’ playoff games.

After the Game coverage in Saturday's ePaper of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

After the Game coverage in Saturday's ePaper of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

After the Game coverage in Saturday's ePaper of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

