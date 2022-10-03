Sweep! — Read about the Braves’ 3-game victory over the Mets in the Monday ePaper

Sunday was another big day for Atlanta sports as the Braves completed the 3-game sweep of the N.Y. Mets, putting them on the cusp of another NL East crown. We’ve got all the angles covered in a 6-page installment of Braves After the Game that you can find here:
Braves After the Game for Monday
In the Monday ePaper edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, subscribers will find multiple stories from Sunday night’s game, a new episode of our Braves Report podcast, video highlights from the game and exclusive photography.
The Falcons had a great day, too, evened their record to 2-2 with a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The running game and the defense really showed up for Atlanta on this day. Our Falcons After the Game section has multiple stories with insight and analysis, all the stats you need to know, a new episode of our Falcons podcast (The Bow Tie Chronicles), dozens of exclusive photographs that capture all the big moments and videos that let you hear about the game from the Falcons themselves.
Read the AJC Monday ePaper
