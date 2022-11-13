Sports Insider has latest on college football plus NFL, baseball and more

BreakingNews
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This week’s Sports Insider recaps the latest in college football, from Georgia’s big win at Mississippi State to a West Coast nailbiter between Washington and Oregon to the games that set the SEC and ACC championship game matchups. Plus, you’ll find the latest on Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State.

In Sunday’s 65-page edition, you can also see the biggest play in the history of each major-league franchise, as quantified by Baseball Reference — comb through each of the 30 big-league teams, Astros to Braves to Yankees, and find your favorite’s most notable high-stakes moment.

See how the NFL stacks up at midseason, from surprises to trends to the players currently deserving of awards (but can they keep it up?) and preview Sunday’s matchups.

Also: Take a look at some soccer legends who are likely playing in their last World Cup this year, the latest from doctors trying to assess what role concussions play in the debilitating and deadly brain disease CTE, the lessons learned from Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find keepsake poster pages of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Saturday’s games in Sunday’s AJC ePaper. Plus, another poster page gets readers geared up for this year’s World Cup.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

