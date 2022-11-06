ajc logo
X

Sports Insider covers big day in college football plus insights on even more

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About Us
1 hour ago

This week’s Sports Insider helps college football fans to break down the reasons Georgia ran away with the game against Tennessee in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup that was Saturday’s marquee attraction in the sport — with opinion, reporting, keys to the game, video and more.

Fans will also find coverage of Georgia Tech’s third win under its interim coach, top games around the SEC and ACC and other Peach State schools as well.

The 59-page magazine also takes a look at how the Houston Astros won another World Series championship on Saturday night, why some baseball teams are changing what they eat and how some recreational teams are keeping the history of the sport alive.

Plus: Find out how NIL is making it easier for some college basketball players to stay on campus longer, how a teenager is shaking up the top of the pickleball ranks, why in-line skating is regaining popularity to help folks stay healthy, which teams benefitted at the NFL’s trade deadline, what makes it so tough to try to be the next Serena Williams (including why Coco Gauff might not want to make that her priority) — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find keepsake poster pages of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Saturday’s games in Sunday’s AJC ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can football help Georgia candidates score higher turnout?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Sports Insider offers full report on Bulldogs, what’s next and more
Sports Insider offers plenty of perspectives on football - and more
Get latest scoops with Sports Insider, Braves After the Game, AJC ePaper
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top