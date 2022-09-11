AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

As the nation pauses to mark the day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has published a full page of editorial cartoons by Pulitzer Prize winner Mike Luckovich, including an iconic tribute to first responders and his touching image of a weeping Statue of Liberty in the harbor across from the site of the Twin Towers.

In an interview, Luckovich reflected on the Lady Liberty cartoon, drawn hours after the attack. “In hindsight I think I probably did the best cartoon I could at the time,” he said.