AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon for Thur. Sep. 13, 2001. This is a memorial tribute to the New York City police and firefighters that perished in the terrorist atttack on the World Trade Center.

Credit: AJC staff

Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon for Thur. Sep. 13, 2001. This is a memorial tribute to the New York City police and firefighters that perished in the terrorist atttack on the World Trade Center.

Credit: AJC staff

By AJC Staff
20 minutes ago

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks using airplanes in New York City and Washington, D.C. and the failed attack thwarted by passengers over Shanksville, Pa.

As the nation pauses to mark the day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has published a full page of editorial cartoons by Pulitzer Prize winner Mike Luckovich, including an iconic tribute to first responders and his touching image of a weeping Statue of Liberty in the harbor across from the site of the Twin Towers.

In an interview, Luckovich reflected on the Lady Liberty cartoon, drawn hours after the attack. “In hindsight I think I probably did the best cartoon I could at the time,” he said.

Read more from the interview and see the Luckovich cartoon page for September 11 on page A18 of the print and ePaper editions today. On page A19 is a new Mike Luckovich cartoon marking the 21st anniversary. If you are not a subscriber, visit the AJC subscriber information page to learn more.

Visit ajc.com and the AJC app for more coverage of events and reflections across the United States related to the Sept. 11 anniversary.

RELATED: Deja News - How the Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered the Sept. 11 attack

President Biden to honor 9/11 victims in ceremony at the Pentagon

Read the AJC ePaper edition
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition

Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers

