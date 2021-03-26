ajc logo

September 11 attacks anniversary - Full coverage

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta organized the Field of Flags, an event held every years to memorialize the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Participants gathered Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Grace Community Church on Kennesaw Avenue and marched with American flags to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. (Photo: Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Metro Atlanta events to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Mourners pause at the north reflecting pool as flowers are placed in the names of the dead at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
20 years later: Reflecting on 9/11 through three different lenses
20h ago
Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower, in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers.
Deja News: 9/11 attacks, 20 years of war claimed 224 Georgians
28m ago
Terror attack sets nurse on career path
How 9/11 put Georgia nurse on her career path
15h ago
Ric Stonesifer attaches the shoulder cord to the uniform of his son Kristofor after graduating from infantry school at Fort Benning. (Courtesy of Stonesifer family)
OPINION | A Ga. soldier’s dad: What do we have for all the lives lost?
This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces (Sunday, May 2)
Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top