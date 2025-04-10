The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is excited to announce it has been honored for the video ‘Rescuing his mom after deadly Hurricane Helene strands thousands in North Carolina’ in the Video & Film - News & Politics category in the 29th Annual Webby Awards. The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. The awards have been hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times.

The video features the AJC’s Fraser Jones. He traveled to Western North Carolina to help his mother and documented the aftermath of the storm one week after Hurricane Helene tore through the region. The video has over 1 million views after it was posted in October 2024.

