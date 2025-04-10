Wellness
Wellness

Skip the tariff uncertainty with these 9 products made in the USA

From Meghan Markle’s pantry line to retro toys, these brands are safe in a world of shifting trade deals
MoonPies have been made in Chattanooga, Tennessee, since 1917. (Staff / AJC)
MoonPies have been made in Chattanooga, Tennessee, since 1917. (Staff / AJC)
By
3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s latest move on trade? A 90-day pause on his “reciprocal” tariffs — but not for China, where rates are now climbing to a staggering 125%, CNN reported.

While the political back-and-forth has economists and global markets on edge, one thing is clear for U.S. shoppers: In uncertain times, buying American-made might be the smartest bet.

Just ask Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex told Fortune her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, is proudly U.S.-made — from wildflower honey to herbal teas. “I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable,” she said. The line launched earlier this month and sold out in under an hour.

But she’s not the only one. From nostalgic toys to luxe kitchen gear, here are nine products still made in America — and well worth adding to your cart.

ExploreDelta stock rebounds after tariffs pause, surging 23%

Apt2B Furniture

This L.A.-based modern furniture brand offers “a huge selection of furniture made in the USA,” according to its website. With custom options and durable fabrics, Apt2B is where function meets style, without the scare of tariff’s raising prices.

As Ever by Meghan Markle

Markle’s new lifestyle line embraces a wellness-forward, pantry-first approach. Think raspberry jam, floral shortbread and herbal tea, all made in the U.S.

Aviation American Gin

Distilled in Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is made in the U.S. with a balanced blend of botanicals for “a soft, lingering finish.” Co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, the brand has a 33,000-square-foot distillery and tasting room — complete with an escape room that doubles as Reynolds’ “office.”

Frye Boots

Founded in 1863, Frye is a heritage American brand — though not all products are U.S.-made. That said, its “Made in USA” collection features boots built with serious care and classic craftsmanship.

Lincoln Logs

Pride Manufacturing makes these iconic wooden building toys in Burnham, Maine. Although some plastic parts are still imported, the toy’s core is all U.S.-crafted.

ExploreTrump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

MoonPies

The Chattanooga Bakery has been producing these marshmallow-filled, chocolate-dipped treats in Tennessee since 1917. They remain a true Southern classic, full of nostalgic charm.

Nokona Baseball Gloves

Since 1934, Nokona has hand-stitched high-quality baseball and softball gloves in Nocona, Texas. Each glove is cut, laced and assembled by skilled American workers — a legacy of craftsmanship that’s still going strong.

Tervis Tumblers

This insulated drinkware company manufactures its products in Florida and offers a lifetime warranty. Although it imports stainless steel items, the brand makes its classic tumblers in the U.S., and says it actively supports sustainability and ocean conservation.

Vitamix Blenders

Vitamix blenders are the gold standard for home chefs, health nuts and smoothie lovers. These blenders have been built in the United States for more than 80 years and are still family owned.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Chef and Food Stylist Miki Fujiwara shops China's Pearl River soy sauce at 99 Ranch Market, an Asian grocery store in Los Angeles Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Trump tariffs worry US shoppers who buy groceries at Asian supermarkets

Trump's tariffs hit a sour note in landmark NYC emporium of sweets

Your next glass of wine might be more expensive

With the threat of higher tariffs looming, the impact on the wine business could be a long-term one for wine lovers in the Atlanta area.

25m ago

The Latest

Ohio School Getting Rid of Valedictorians Due to Student Stress

Upcoming exams stressing out your house? Therapist has tips to calm it down

1h ago

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Goodr and Wellstar launch free pop-up grocery stores in Georgia

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.