President Donald Trump’s latest move on trade? A 90-day pause on his “reciprocal” tariffs — but not for China, where rates are now climbing to a staggering 125%, CNN reported.
While the political back-and-forth has economists and global markets on edge, one thing is clear for U.S. shoppers: In uncertain times, buying American-made might be the smartest bet.
Just ask Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex told Fortune her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, is proudly U.S.-made — from wildflower honey to herbal teas. “I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable,” she said. The line launched earlier this month and sold out in under an hour.
But she’s not the only one. From nostalgic toys to luxe kitchen gear, here are nine products still made in America — and well worth adding to your cart.
Apt2B Furniture
This L.A.-based modern furniture brand offers “a huge selection of furniture made in the USA,” according to its website. With custom options and durable fabrics, Apt2B is where function meets style, without the scare of tariff’s raising prices.
As Ever by Meghan Markle
Markle’s new lifestyle line embraces a wellness-forward, pantry-first approach. Think raspberry jam, floral shortbread and herbal tea, all made in the U.S.
Aviation American Gin
Distilled in Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is made in the U.S. with a balanced blend of botanicals for “a soft, lingering finish.” Co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, the brand has a 33,000-square-foot distillery and tasting room — complete with an escape room that doubles as Reynolds’ “office.”
Frye Boots
Founded in 1863, Frye is a heritage American brand — though not all products are U.S.-made. That said, its “Made in USA” collection features boots built with serious care and classic craftsmanship.
Lincoln Logs
Pride Manufacturing makes these iconic wooden building toys in Burnham, Maine. Although some plastic parts are still imported, the toy’s core is all U.S.-crafted.
MoonPies
The Chattanooga Bakery has been producing these marshmallow-filled, chocolate-dipped treats in Tennessee since 1917. They remain a true Southern classic, full of nostalgic charm.
Nokona Baseball Gloves
Since 1934, Nokona has hand-stitched high-quality baseball and softball gloves in Nocona, Texas. Each glove is cut, laced and assembled by skilled American workers — a legacy of craftsmanship that’s still going strong.
Tervis Tumblers
This insulated drinkware company manufactures its products in Florida and offers a lifetime warranty. Although it imports stainless steel items, the brand makes its classic tumblers in the U.S., and says it actively supports sustainability and ocean conservation.
Vitamix Blenders
Vitamix blenders are the gold standard for home chefs, health nuts and smoothie lovers. These blenders have been built in the United States for more than 80 years and are still family owned.
