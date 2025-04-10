But she’s not the only one. From nostalgic toys to luxe kitchen gear, here are nine products still made in America — and well worth adding to your cart.

Apt2B Furniture

This L.A.-based modern furniture brand offers “a huge selection of furniture made in the USA,” according to its website. With custom options and durable fabrics, Apt2B is where function meets style, without the scare of tariff’s raising prices.

As Ever by Meghan Markle

Markle’s new lifestyle line embraces a wellness-forward, pantry-first approach. Think raspberry jam, floral shortbread and herbal tea, all made in the U.S.

Aviation American Gin

Distilled in Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is made in the U.S. with a balanced blend of botanicals for “a soft, lingering finish.” Co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, the brand has a 33,000-square-foot distillery and tasting room — complete with an escape room that doubles as Reynolds’ “office.”

Frye Boots

Founded in 1863, Frye is a heritage American brand — though not all products are U.S.-made. That said, its “Made in USA” collection features boots built with serious care and classic craftsmanship.

Lincoln Logs

Pride Manufacturing makes these iconic wooden building toys in Burnham, Maine. Although some plastic parts are still imported, the toy’s core is all U.S.-crafted.

MoonPies

The Chattanooga Bakery has been producing these marshmallow-filled, chocolate-dipped treats in Tennessee since 1917. They remain a true Southern classic, full of nostalgic charm.

Nokona Baseball Gloves

Since 1934, Nokona has hand-stitched high-quality baseball and softball gloves in Nocona, Texas. Each glove is cut, laced and assembled by skilled American workers — a legacy of craftsmanship that’s still going strong.

Tervis Tumblers

This insulated drinkware company manufactures its products in Florida and offers a lifetime warranty. Although it imports stainless steel items, the brand makes its classic tumblers in the U.S., and says it actively supports sustainability and ocean conservation.

Vitamix Blenders

Vitamix blenders are the gold standard for home chefs, health nuts and smoothie lovers. These blenders have been built in the United States for more than 80 years and are still family owned.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.