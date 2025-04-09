Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines saw a sharp rebound in its stock price Wednesday afternoon, surging 23% after the Trump administration’s announcement of a pause in tariffs.
The company’s stock price closed at $44.27 on Wednesday, up from $35.88 on Tuesday.
That’s still far below the stock’s high of more than $69 earlier this year, but marks a positive market reaction to the news that the Trump administration would put a 90-day hold on many of its reciprocal tariffs while raising the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.
Earlier Wednesday, Delta announced that while it still expects “solid profitability,” its 2025 revenue could range somewhere between 2% growth and a 2% decline year over year.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the tariffs and “overall trade uncertainty” had dampened consumer and corporate demand.
But after Wednesday’s news, the S&P 500 closed up 9.5% and had its third-best day since World War II, The Associated Press reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7.9%.
