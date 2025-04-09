Breaking: Delta stock rebounds after tariffs pause, surging 23%
Business
Business

Delta stock rebounds after tariffs pause, surging 23%

The airline saw its stock price recover after the Trump administration’s announcement.
An electronic screen displays financial information on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP / Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An electronic screen displays financial information on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP / Seth Wenig)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines saw a sharp rebound in its stock price Wednesday afternoon, surging 23% after the Trump administration’s announcement of a pause in tariffs.

The company’s stock price closed at $44.27 on Wednesday, up from $35.88 on Tuesday.

That’s still far below the stock’s high of more than $69 earlier this year, but marks a positive market reaction to the news that the Trump administration would put a 90-day hold on many of its reciprocal tariffs while raising the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

Earlier Wednesday, Delta announced that while it still expects “solid profitability,” its 2025 revenue could range somewhere between 2% growth and a 2% decline year over year.

ExploreDelta expected 2025 would be its best year ever. Then the tariffs came

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the tariffs and “overall trade uncertainty” had dampened consumer and corporate demand.

But after Wednesday’s news, the S&P 500 closed up 9.5% and had its third-best day since World War II, The Associated Press reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7.9%.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian celebrated the company's 100 year anniversary on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Delta Flight Museum. The company had expected 2025 would also be its most profitable year in history, but the current trade climate is cutting into those expectations. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Delta expected 2025 would be its best year ever. Then the tariffs came

The Trump administration’s wide-ranging, unprecedented tariffs seem to have upended Delta's plans.

Delta Air Lines had been expecting a record year. Then a trade war broke out

Markets tumble, stocks of top Georgia firms fall in wake of tariffs

Stock futures sunk overnight, including for several big Georgia companies, and a major business group warned of pain from the growing trade war.

The Latest

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian celebrated the company's 100 year anniversary on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Delta Flight Museum. The company had expected 2025 would also be its most profitable year in history, but the current trade climate is cutting into those expectations. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Delta expected 2025 would be its best year ever. Then the tariffs came

29-building campus adds to Georgia’s expanding backlog of planned data centers

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

54m ago

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.