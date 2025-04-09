Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines saw a sharp rebound in its stock price Wednesday afternoon, surging 23% after the Trump administration’s announcement of a pause in tariffs.

The company’s stock price closed at $44.27 on Wednesday, up from $35.88 on Tuesday.

That’s still far below the stock’s high of more than $69 earlier this year, but marks a positive market reaction to the news that the Trump administration would put a 90-day hold on many of its reciprocal tariffs while raising the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.