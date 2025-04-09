Make your garden bloom with plants and tips from the experts at Garden Faire

With warmer temperatures and green leaves and blooms starting to emerge, many Atlantans are getting ready to prepare and plant their gardens. At Garden Faire, a North Fulton Master Gardeners event held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 in the Grove at Wills Park in Alpharetta, you’ll find everything you need to make your garden grow.

Plenty of plants will be available to buy, including ones from master gardeners’ own gardens; greenhouse-grown annuals and perennials propagated by the master gardeners; native perennials, shrubs, vines and trees from the Georgia Native Plant Society; and organic, heirloom and non-GMO plants grown by the Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program.

If you need help choosing a plant, advice on how to make it thrive or other gardening-related tips, seek out a master gardener volunteer or visit their tent, where Fulton County Extension Team members also will share their knowledge. You can learn more by attending informative talks and demonstrations that cover topics including composting and how to create a container garden.