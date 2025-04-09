Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE| Busy Conyers intersection reopens after diesel fuel spill
Make your garden bloom with plants and tips from the experts at Garden Faire

The weekend event also will feature informative talks, demonstrations and a Children’s Corner.
Garden Faire offers plants and almost everything you can think of that’s garden-related, including birdhouses and other outdoor accessories. The event will be held in the Grove at Wills Park in Alpharetta on April 12. (Courtesy of North Fulton Master Gardeners)

Credit: Photo courtesy of North Fulton Master Gardeners

Garden Faire offers plants and almost everything you can think of that’s garden-related, including birdhouses and other outdoor accessories. The event will be held in the Grove at Wills Park in Alpharetta on April 12. (Courtesy of North Fulton Master Gardeners)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

With warmer temperatures and green leaves and blooms starting to emerge, many Atlantans are getting ready to prepare and plant their gardens. At Garden Faire, a North Fulton Master Gardeners event held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 in the Grove at Wills Park in Alpharetta, you’ll find everything you need to make your garden grow.

Plenty of plants will be available to buy, including ones from master gardeners’ own gardens; greenhouse-grown annuals and perennials propagated by the master gardeners; native perennials, shrubs, vines and trees from the Georgia Native Plant Society; and organic, heirloom and non-GMO plants grown by the Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program.

If you need help choosing a plant, advice on how to make it thrive or other gardening-related tips, seek out a master gardener volunteer or visit their tent, where Fulton County Extension Team members also will share their knowledge. You can learn more by attending informative talks and demonstrations that cover topics including composting and how to create a container garden.

Garden Faire’s Children’s Corner lets kids learn about gardening and participate in fun activities.

Credit: Photo courtesy of North Fulton Master Gardeners

icon to expand image

Vendors will sell an array of garden-related items, including tools, birdhouses and ornamental accessories. For more shopping, visit the Fleatique, which is filled with donated and gently used items such as books, containers, household decor and yard art.

Children can catch the gardening bug at the Children’s Corner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll get help making something beautiful with simple seeds and learn about vermicomposting (playing with worms in dirt being a hit with most youngsters).

The Grove at Wills Park is at 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. Garden Faire will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to NFMG.net/wp.

