Another ‘above-normal’ hurricane season may be on the way, forecasters say

It’s been just over six months since Hurricane Helene inflicted historic damage in Georgia and other Southeastern states. Many homeowners, businesses and farms across the region are still in the thick of what’s likely to be a yearslong cleanup. The official start of a new hurricane season will be here June 1. And if a new forecast proves accurate, Georgians should brace for another season of heightened tropical activity. An influential group of researchers from Colorado State University predicted Thursday that the Atlantic Basin will produce an above-average 17 named storms during the upcoming hurricane season. Of those, four are predicted to reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or greater). That’s above the average of 14.4 named storms and 3.2 major hurricanes observed between 1991 and 2020.

The researchers said their forecast was driven by the presence of exceptionally warm temperatures in tropical regions of the Atlantic Ocean, where most hurricanes form. Those conditions are expected to persist in the coming months. Water temperatures can be influenced by short-term weather patterns, but many studies have shown the vast majority of added heat that’s been trapped in Earth’s atmosphere by human activity has been absorbed by the world’s oceans. “A warm Atlantic favors an above-average season, since a hurricane’s fuel source is warm ocean water,” the scientists’ report said. Research has shown global warming is making hurricanes more destructive by increasing the odds of extreme rainfall and allowing more storms to undergo “rapid intensification” — a swift increase in a storm’s wind speed. Last year, Hurricane Helene’s winds increased by 55 mph in just 24 hours as it approached Florida’s Big Bend region. The CSU researchers stressed that “thorough preparations should be made every season, regardless of predicted activity.”

“It takes only one storm near you to make this an active season for you,” CSU professor Michael Bell said.