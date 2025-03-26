A few years ago, mailing off a tube of saliva to 23andMe felt like the future. You could learn about your ancestry, your genetic risk for heart disease or diabetes and maybe even connect with long-lost relatives.

But now the genetic testing company has filed for bankruptcy, raising serious questions about what happens to your most personal information — your DNA — if the company is sold.

Emalyn Cork, a genetic counselor at Emory Healthcare and instructor at Emory School of Medicine, isn’t surprised by the headlines.

“This is something clinical genetics has been screaming about for years,” she said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was never really about the reports people got back — it was always about the data. People were essentially selling their genetic data for $100, and what they got in return was, to me, not valuable. It’s not medically actionable.”

Cork, who works in clinical genetics, stressed that 23andMe’s reports are like comparing a smartwatch to a hospital monitor. The data can be interesting, maybe even helpful, but it’s nothing compared to clinical-grade testing.

So what happens to the data 23andMe has collected from more than 15 million users? Unlike health care providers, the company isn’t bound by HIPAA, the federal law that protects your medical privacy. Instead, only limited federal protections apply — most notably, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, which prevents employers and health insurers from discriminating based on your DNA. But even GINA has its gaps. For instance, it doesn’t cover individuals in the military, and it doesn’t apply to long-term care or disability insurance.

“There’s just not enough federal protection,” Cork said. “Legally, a new buyer could access and use your data in ways we may not fully understand for years.”

Worried about your DNA data? Here’s what you can do

Experts are urging users to take action now. If you’ve used 23andMe and are concerned about where your data might end up, here’s how to protect yourself, according to California’s Attorney General.

Delete your data: Log into your 23andMe account, go to “Settings,” scroll to the bottom to “23andMe Data,” and click “Permanently Delete Data.” Follow the email confirmation steps.

Log into your 23andMe account, go to “Settings,” scroll to the bottom to “23andMe Data,” and click “Permanently Delete Data.” Follow the email confirmation steps. Destroy your sample: If you originally opted to let 23andMe store your saliva sample, you can change that in your account settings under “Preferences.”

If you originally opted to let 23andMe store your saliva sample, you can change that in your account settings under “Preferences.” Revoke research permissions: If you previously allowed your data to be used in third-party research, go to the “Research and Product Consents” section of your settings and withdraw consent.

“If you’re concerned, delete it,” Cork said. “They say it’s permanently removed. We have to take them at their word — but it’s the safest step you can take.”

If you’re still interested in learning about your health through genetics, Cork recommends skipping the gimmicks and looking to clinical-grade labs like Invitae or Color Genomics.

“They’re considered HIPAA-covered agencies, and the tests are more accurate,” she said. “It might cost a little more up front, but your privacy is far better protected.”

Cork’s final note: “Your DNA is the most personal data you have. It’s worth more than a hundred bucks — and it deserves to be protected like it.”