Alpharetta approves plan to bring trails and green space to North Point area

Starr Whitehouse created the framework over the past eight months with city staff and stakeholders to show how auto-centric redevelopment can be integrated into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly corridor, with the goal of increasing foot traffic and spurring economic growth.

“A walkable, human-scaled district at the scale of North Point has the potential to create significant economic growth, but also significant fiscal impacts,” according to the report presented at the Alpharetta City Council meeting on Monday. “For context, North Point is twice as big as the Downtown District.”

A representative for Starr Whitehouse and the city’s community development director didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

Construction is slated to begin later this year with the redesign of North Point Parkway to incorporate two 12-feet wide shared-use paths and provide a pedestrian and bicycle spine for the district, according to the report and Starr Whitehouse’s website.

The new vision for the district comes as the city struggles to breathe life back into North Point Mall, which opened as a key destination in Alpharetta in 1993.

Several redevelopments have been explored at the mall site over the last decade, including a $550 million redevelopment plan by the Developer Trademark Property Company in 2022 to remodel 83 or 100 acres of mall property. Former NHL player Anson Carter and the Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group have been in talks with mall owner New York Life to build an arena and base a new hockey team at the site.

Marketability of existing retail spaces is “highly variable” across the district, according to the framework report.

The mall is no longer negotiating new leases as the city considers transformational redevelopment, but nearby retail spaces across North Point Parkway at North Point Marketcenter where Nordstrom Rack, Target and Food Terminal are located are experiencing “a strong tenant market as retailers look for alternatives to the mall,” the report said.