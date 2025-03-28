Alpharetta approves plan to bring trails and green space to North Point area

The Alpharetta city council approved a plan to create a walkable, mixed-use district in its latest effort to revive the North Point Mall area.
The North Point Development Framework Plan was greenlit by the council on Monday. It consists of a system of streets, trails and parks to be incorporated around the 1.4-mile North Point Parkway over the next 30 years, utilizing the green space around Big Creek just south of North Point Mall.
“The transportation infrastructure is coupled with extensive native plantings, custom precast seat walls, and distinctive pavements, as well as boardwalk overlooks and enhanced connections to Big Creek Greenway,” Starr Whitehouse, the lead consultant on the project, said on its website.
Starr Whitehouse created the framework over the past eight months with city staff and stakeholders to show how auto-centric redevelopment can be integrated into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly corridor, with the goal of increasing foot traffic and spurring economic growth.
“A walkable, human-scaled district at the scale of North Point has the potential to create significant economic growth, but also significant fiscal impacts,” according to the report presented at the Alpharetta City Council meeting on Monday. “For context, North Point is twice as big as the Downtown District.”
Credit: City of Alpharetta
Credit: City of Alpharetta
A representative for Starr Whitehouse and the city’s community development director didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.
Construction is slated to begin later this year with the redesign of North Point Parkway to incorporate two 12-feet wide shared-use paths and provide a pedestrian and bicycle spine for the district, according to the report and Starr Whitehouse’s website.
The new vision for the district comes as the city struggles to breathe life back into North Point Mall, which opened as a key destination in Alpharetta in 1993.
Several redevelopments have been explored at the mall site over the last decade, including a $550 million redevelopment plan by the Developer Trademark Property Company in 2022 to remodel 83 or 100 acres of mall property. Former NHL player Anson Carter and the Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group have been in talks with mall owner New York Life to build an arena and base a new hockey team at the site.
Marketability of existing retail spaces is “highly variable” across the district, according to the framework report.
The mall is no longer negotiating new leases as the city considers transformational redevelopment, but nearby retail spaces across North Point Parkway at North Point Marketcenter where Nordstrom Rack, Target and Food Terminal are located are experiencing “a strong tenant market as retailers look for alternatives to the mall,” the report said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Federal tower that rises over Atlanta’s Downtown Connector could be sold
A 30-story skyscraper that houses several federal departments in downtown Atlanta is the latest target of the Trump administration’s cost-cutting campaign.
TORPY: Progress on Atlanta’s Tree Ordinance is like a slow growing oak
When Atlanta discussed changing its tree ordinance, columnist Bill Torpy wrote it would be finished "not long before the leaves change color.” That was in 2019.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.