Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

11Alive launches daily online news show ‘The Take’ with Chesley McNeil

Chesley McNeil's daily 11Alive streaming show "The Take" available on the 11Alive app features daily talks with NBC News DC correspondents like Alice Barr (right). 11ALIVE

Credit: 11ALIVE

Credit: 11ALIVE

Chesley McNeil's daily 11Alive streaming show "The Take" available on the 11Alive app features daily talks with NBC News DC correspondents like Alice Barr (right). 11ALIVE
By
2 hours ago

Longtime 11Alive meteorologist Chesley McNeil recently began hosting a new online-only daily news show called “The Take.”

The 30-minute program features McNeil reading a few headlines but mostly doing interviews, typically three or four per day, addressing various news topics.

“It’s a wise idea,” said McNeil in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “People want information. I think people are making their way back to the truth. We have to meet them where they are.”

Explore11Alive drops traffic reporter Crash Clark, who rejoins 99X full time
Chesley McNeil, a long-time meteorologist for 11Alive, is doing a streaming only news program daily at 9 a.m. weekdays for the station's app. 11ALIVE

Credit: 11ALIVE

icon to expand image

Credit: 11ALIVE

This move is a reflection of changing viewing habits as more people turn to streaming over traditional TV.

“There is more focus on the streaming space,” said Carol Fowler, director of content for 11Alive. “We wanted to create a show that gives us some room to run that you don’t have the confines of a traditional linear newscast.”

McNeil said the format allows him to delve deeper into specific topics. On Tuesday, he spoke with Nobel Peace Prize winner Ira Helfand about the potential for nuclear war and NBC News correspondent Alice Barr about the Atlantic magazine editor accidentally added to a high-level government security text chain.

He also interviewed Devika Brij, a corporate consultant, about corporations forcing more employees to work in the office, and Courtney Lindwall, a Consumer Reports reporter, about the latest smartphone trends.

During his 16 years at 11Aive, McNeil has primarily been a meteorologist, becoming a reliable presence in the mornings.

But he also spent more than a decade anchoring the “Wake Up With Chesley” 4:30 a.m. newscast until 2022.

“I’m getting into the groove” with the new show, McNeil said. “Before, I was mainly doing weather or science around it. This is really stretching me, but I enjoy the challenge.”

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Will Packer at the premiere of "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2024. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

‘Ride Along’ producer Will Packer promotes ‘healthy arrogance’ in new book

In his new book, the "Girls Trip" and "Straight Outta Compton" producer uses anecdotes about his life to illustrate tenets that helped him succeed in entertainment.

Atlanta’s Kat Graham channels own grief in ‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’ on Amazon

Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" — starring Atlanta resident and "Vampire Diaries" alum Kat Graham — is out on Amazon: “You think it’s going one way but then he takes you on a ride.”

‘Watch What Crappens’ podcaster says ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ isn’t dead yet

The popular daily podcast "Watch What Crappens," which comically parses Bravo TV shows and related fare, is doing a live taping at Variety Playhouse March 23, 2025.

The Latest

Kat Graham stars as an attorney in "Tyler Perry's Duplicity" out on Amazon. AMAZON

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Prime

Atlanta’s Kat Graham channels own grief in ‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’ on Amazon

‘Watch What Crappens’ podcaster says ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ isn’t dead yet

Bookshelf: Grit lit, WWI bio, culinary mystery among small and indie press offerings

Featured

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz arrive to speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in March. Waltz later included Rubio and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a group chat on the Signal app about military actions in Yemen. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.