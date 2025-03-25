Why Rick Ross wants a bite of Atlanta’s curious cosmetic dentistry business

“Why not,” Montoya said standing next to Ross inside one of the facility’s operating rooms, showing off his own smile yet stopping short of popping the bottle’s cork.

The Atlanta office is Smiles by Mario Montoya’s first U.S. location. The original practice in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, has serviced high-profile entertainment clients like Nicki Minaj, T-Pain, French Montana and Ross.

Ross said the decision to go to Montoya for cosmetic dental services came after his career success allowed him time to reflect on self-improvement, leading initially to the “Hustlin’” rapper seeking dental treatment from the Colombian dentist.

“It came a time when I knew I wanted to make my smile better,” Ross said in an interview with UATL. “I had those little canines on the end, you know what I mean? I’ve been smoking a long time, so I needed that next-level polish — that shine.”

Ross said he did his “homework” and watched as other celebrity friends had work done on their teeth by Montoya in Colombia and posted results on social media. After more than a year of hearing others’ endorsements, he decided to pursue what Montoya calls a “billion-dollar smile.”

“We could go get things done and we don’t gotta take the picture,” Ross said. “We don’t gotta promote you, we don’t gotta hang around, we don’t gotta be on the billboard. But sometimes you want to be on the billboard when you’re that happy.”

Ross was also impressed after seeing for himself dental technology used at Montoya’s office in Colombia, which promised a faster procedure than he’d been offered by other dentists. Following his happiness with his new choppers, Ross decided to work with Montoya and turn his recommendation into a business opportunity — one he says has credibility.

“I believe people have learned to understand they could trust me when it comes to certain things I put my stamp on. When I say I want to have one of the biggest car shows in the world, we made it happen. When I say, ‘Yo, I really love WingStop; I believe in these lemon pepper chicken wings,’ we went from nine to over 30-plus franchises. So it’s not just about a quick buck. It’s about the long play with me,” Ross said.

Montoya, who according to a representative is licensed to perform dentistry in Colombia but not the U.S., cannot currently treat patients at the Atlanta office.

A request for verification of his dentist’s license was sent by UATL to Colombia’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

According to its website, Smiles by Mario Montoya offers a suite of dental treatments. They include general dentistry such as root canals, dental implants, and cosmetic services such as gum bleaching and gum contouring (in which the gum line is reshaped by removing surplus tissue), and porcelain and composite veneers, which are custom-made coverings meant to improve the cosmetic appearance of teeth.

The announcement of Ross’ partnership with Montoya comes as Atlanta is having a moment with cosmetic dentistry. Demand appears to be rising, but the lucrative business is drawing attention as unlicensed “veneer techs” are performing procedures on customers who may not understand the long-term implications of the services and their risks.

Montoya has used social media channels like TikTok, where he has more than 40,000 followers, to promote the business. In one TikTok video, Montoya films himself with a patient who said he had gold teeth for more than 20 years before allowing Montoya’s office in Colombia to replace the gold plating with veneers.

Part of the process was captured and shared in the video, followed by a positive review. “I’m very, very happy,” the man said as he described the results. “Outstanding job; great confidence-builder.”

King Harris, son of rapper T.I., went viral in 2023 after posting a video of himself with Montoya after receiving dental treatment. Comments from the public, including his father, were filled with ridicule from people saying they were oversized.

According to a report from Grand View Research, the global market for cosmetic dentistry was valued at $33.6 billion in 2022, with North America as the largest revenue-generating region. Anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of at least 13% revenue is expected to exceed $89 billion by 2030.

In a city like Atlanta, where gold teeth and “grills” are proudly celebrated as part of hip-hop culture, the shift from a metallic smile to porcelain represents quite a change — one that’s not lost on Ross, who now lives in a sprawling mansion on Old National Highway.

“For me, when growing up in Miami and you’ve seen gold teeth, it was just like having the gold Rolex, just at a younger age. It was really just about separating yourself, showing your status, which in the streets was considered an investment. If you had gold teeth, that let us know, man, you’re making moves,” he said.

Today, Ross believes the moment has come for hip-hop smiles to take on a classier look.

“A lot of times those gold teeth may scare some money away, when this does the opposite. This is gonna help you close that deal when you come in and you’re smiling with that vibrating energy,” he said.

Dr. Vanessa Villalobos is CEO of Smiles by Mario Montoya, and a licensed dentist according to the Georgia Department of Community Health’s website.

“It’s the brand that caught my eye to partner up with them to bring this experience to Atlanta and the United States,” she said.

Though her name is not included on the practice’s signage or other branding materials, she told UATL she previously provided all services now offered by Smiles by Mario Montoya in Atlanta, prior to becoming his U.S. partner.

Villalobos said she will oversee all dental operations.

“Part of my job as the prosthodontist, I ensure that the quality of care in the dental treatment is always met by the guidelines and the regulations of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Board of Dentistry, even the American Prosthodontists Association,” she said, with Montoya sitting by her side.

Prices for Smiles by Mario Montoya’s services are displayed on the company’s website, but only for the Colombia location. They range from $275 for individual composite veneers to $16,000 for a complete set of bottom or top dental implants.

The company’s highly successful, Grammy-nominated brand ambassador said it simply. “Don’t be going nowhere else trying to save $200. Get it done the right way.”

