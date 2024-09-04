The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Sept. 4 - 11

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a new exhibition from one of Atlanta’s most popular artists, Patti LaBelle’s live concert early next week and the Supreme Court’s first Black woman justice discusses her new memoir in ATL.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson author talk

Witness living history as the pioneering first Black woman Supreme Court justice discusses her memoir, “Lovely One,” and tells portions of her extraordinary life story live on stage Thursday evening. Admission is $20, but for an extra $30 you’ll also receive a pre-signed hardcover copy of the book when you arrive.

7:30 p.m., Sept. 5. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. aso.org

Miya Bailey’s “My My” solo exhibition

Hit Castleberry Hill Friday evening to see the brilliant artist’s eighth collection of new works at his new Nina Brown Gallery. The event also marks the grand opening of the venue and will feature more than 100 new items for sale, displayed in a four-part sequence – “Protecting the Inner Child,” “The Loss of Innocence,” “The Balance of MyMy,” and “The Return + Goodbye” – and priced affordably for collectors of all sorts.

7 - 11 p.m., Sept. 5. Nina Baldwin Gallery at Peters Street Station, 333 Peters Street SW, Atlanta. 404-644-1912. Eventbrite

Big Oomp Studio Kitchen grand opening

Mayor Andre Dickens will be on hand for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of BOSK, the new Southwest Atlanta smashburger restaurant we told you about days ago. Be there to cheer on Korey “Big Oomp” Roberson, independent record label executive, retail entrepreneur and all-around Atlanta hip-hop legend, and be sure to grab a burger – they’re delicious.

11 a.m., September 6. BOSK, 510 Fairburn Road, Suite 400, Atlanta. 404-228-1216. boskatl.com

The Beloved Community International Expo

Celebrate the global dream of peace, love and nonviolence envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this free cultural event combining creative contributions representing societies from around the world. Expect curated performances, live music, dancing, food trucks and a kids zone.

11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7. The King Center, 449 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta. 404-526-8900. thekingcenter.org

An Evening with Patti LaBelle

One of the greatest vocalists of all time, regardless of race, gender or genre, will hit the stage Sunday, fresh off a show-stopping performance at the Democratic National Convention. The set list is slated to include classics like “On My Own,” “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is),” “If Only You Knew,” and of course “Lady Marmalade.”

7 p.m., Sept. 8. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. PattiLaBelle.com

