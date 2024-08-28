The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Aug. 28 - Sept. 4

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a concert with legends of golden-era hip-hop, ZuCot Gallery’s new exhibit, and Grant Park’s big annual house music dance party.

Wednesday Wind Down In the Point

See powerhouse R&B vocalist Kelly Price, ATL’s own Bobby V., and Tony! Toni! Toné! perform live at this latest edition of East Point’s free concert series. Food and beverages are available for purchase; tents, pets, smoking, outside eats and drinks are not allowed.

4 p.m. August 28. Downtown Commons, 2715 East Point Street, East Point. Eastpointcity.org

Heritage in Hues

See the debut of renowned South African visual artist Esther Mahlangu’s solo exhibit of vibrant, large-scale paintings which reference patterns found in the clothing and jewelry of her native Ndebele ethnic group. The show, which runs through September, is in partnership with luxury French fashion house Balmain.

August 30. ZuCot Gallery, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-380-1040. Zucotgallery.com

House in the Park

The big dance party in Grant Park, led by DJs Ramon Rawsoul, Kai Alce, Kemit and Salah Ananse, is back for its 20th year of motivating thousands to move their bodies to classic house music hits and deep cuts. Attend general-population-style or go with one of two optional upgrade packages for a VIP experience.

12 p.m. Sept. 1. Grant Park, 250 Georgia Avenue SE, Atlanta. Houseinthepark.org

An Evening of Classic Hip-Hop

Come ready to throw your hands in the air and wave ‘em like you just don’t care as Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock and Moni Love represent rap’s golden era onstage. Parking is free, doors open at 6 p.m., and you can bring outside food and drinks.

7 p.m. Sept. 1. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. 770-819-7765. Mablehouse.org

Roy Wood Jr. live

See the casually hilarious funnyman, who rose from being a news reporter at a Birmingham radio station to become a cast member of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner host will be live next week in Atlanta, just before the launch of his new CNN show “Have I Got News for You.”

9:30 p.m. Sept. 3. City Winery, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta. 404-WINERY-1. Citywinery.com

