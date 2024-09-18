UATL

Still more questions than answers on Diddy indictment

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By
1 minute ago

There was a time – a long time in fact – when music executive, media mogul, recording artist, fashion designer, liquor and reality show personality Sean “Diddy” Combs enjoyed an almost heroic status among a generation of young Black creatives.

Those times are no more. Combs was arrested Monday in New York after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is being held without bond.

ExploreSean 'Diddy' Combs' indictment alleges he used power to build empire of sexual crime

Combs’ rise began in the early 1990s. He was a former Uptown Records intern who became vice president after giving the prominent hip-hop and R&B record label a string of successes including Mary J. Blige and male vocal quartet Jodeci. After being unceremoniously fired from the record label for reportedly challenging the authority of Andre Harrell, the label’s president, Combs, then known as “Puffy,” was given startup funding by Clive Davis to launch a recording imprint of Arista Records focused on hip-hop and R&B.

He launched the label Bad Boy Entertainment and introduced the world to The Notorious B.I.G., then “Puffy” began his evolution to “Diddy,” and nothing has been the same since.

Diddy performed a medley of his label Bad Boy Records biggest hits to a sold out crowd at the Tabernacle on Tuesday, April 26.

Credit: Raymond Hagans/Special

icon to expand image

Credit: Raymond Hagans/Special

It’s impossible to overstate how much influence Diddy has wielded in the last few decades. Before he was a controversial figure, he was singularly consequential in the commercialization of not just modern Black music, but also the lifestyle it represents, all inspired by the culture from which it draws inspiration.

To say he ushered in a new era is quite literally true – he even helped mentor and develop Atlanta’s own Usher before the release of his debut album as a teenage entertainment phenom and future Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

We’ve learned a lot, recently, about the man we’ve interchangeably called “Puff Daddy,” “Diddy” (with and without a “P.”) and even “Love” at different points in his wildly successful career. But many questions remain.

We’ll start with ours, and we invite you to share yours as we follow the developing story of Diddy’s federal indictment.

What exactly has Diddy done, and who might have been involved?

Allegations of bad behavior go back several years, with suggestions that some people in Diddy’s orbit were witnessing but turning a blind eye to his physical abuse, while others may have helped facilitate “freak-off” parties, where victims were allegedly drugged and coerced into group sex.

What will we learn from evidence authorities say they have on Diddy?

Agents have reportedly confiscated electronic evidence, including video footage, of allegations against Diddy, and people are wondering whether any celebrity faces might appear in these recordings.

Session moderator Deborah Norville, left, speaks with hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Credit: (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

icon to expand image

Credit: (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will Diddy’s case bring about hip-hop’s ‘Me Too’ moment, as many have predicted would arrive?

Diddy is not the only entertainer representing hip-hop culture who has faced charges or accusations of abuse in recent years, but it doesn’t get much bigger than him. Will his case trigger a wave of revelations suggesting far wider abuse within the culture?

Will his famous friends continue to disown Diddy?

Some celebrities have distanced themselves from the “I Need a Girl” rapper without significant comment; others have been more vocal. Will superstars who once surrounded Diddy turn on him publicly as the case develops?

Diddy signed Monae to his Bad Boy Records in 2008. She thanked him with a kiss for giving "a girl from Kansas" a shot.

Credit: Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Why did Diddy have so much baby oil and lubricant in his house?

One of the strangest details to emerge from the recent raid on Diddy’s homes is the reported discovery of more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant.

What impact will Diddy’s case have on his current and former businesses?

Diddy has already divested from several companies, including REVOLT, the media company that has offices in Atlanta and hosts the annual REVOLT WORLD summit in the city. Read UATL’s interview with REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels on how the company is moving on from Diddy.

ExploreRevolt CEO talks future of the media company after Diddy

Will Diddy be finally canceled, or will he retain his cultural influence?

While the passage of time has had its own impact on the proliferation of Diddy’s music being prominent on music charts and radio stations and in nightclubs, the allegations and evidence against Diddy have had at least a subtle chilling effect. Will he face increased cancellation from the public, or will there be cultural resistance to erasing his musical catalog from relevancy?

What’s next?

As this situation unfolds, what questions do you have? Submit them at tellus@ajc.com and keep coming back to the AJC and UATL for continuing coverage of Diddy’s criminal court case.

About the Author

Mike Jordan is senior editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture brand, UATL. A longtime culture journalist, his work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, National Geographic, Rolling Stone and others. Jordan won the James Beard Foundation’s 2024 Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award and was a 2023 finalist.

