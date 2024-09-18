Still more questions than answers on Diddy indictment

He launched the label Bad Boy Entertainment and introduced the world to The Notorious B.I.G., then “Puffy” began his evolution to “Diddy,” and nothing has been the same since.

It’s impossible to overstate how much influence Diddy has wielded in the last few decades. Before he was a controversial figure, he was singularly consequential in the commercialization of not just modern Black music, but also the lifestyle it represents, all inspired by the culture from which it draws inspiration.

To say he ushered in a new era is quite literally true – he even helped mentor and develop Atlanta’s own Usher before the release of his debut album as a teenage entertainment phenom and future Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

We’ve learned a lot, recently, about the man we’ve interchangeably called “Puff Daddy,” “Diddy” (with and without a “P.”) and even “Love” at different points in his wildly successful career. But many questions remain.

We’ll start with ours, and we invite you to share yours as we follow the developing story of Diddy’s federal indictment.

What exactly has Diddy done, and who might have been involved?

Allegations of bad behavior go back several years, with suggestions that some people in Diddy’s orbit were witnessing but turning a blind eye to his physical abuse, while others may have helped facilitate “freak-off” parties, where victims were allegedly drugged and coerced into group sex.

What will we learn from evidence authorities say they have on Diddy?

Agents have reportedly confiscated electronic evidence, including video footage, of allegations against Diddy, and people are wondering whether any celebrity faces might appear in these recordings.

Will Diddy’s case bring about hip-hop’s ‘Me Too’ moment, as many have predicted would arrive?

Diddy is not the only entertainer representing hip-hop culture who has faced charges or accusations of abuse in recent years, but it doesn’t get much bigger than him. Will his case trigger a wave of revelations suggesting far wider abuse within the culture?

Will his famous friends continue to disown Diddy?

Some celebrities have distanced themselves from the “I Need a Girl” rapper without significant comment; others have been more vocal. Will superstars who once surrounded Diddy turn on him publicly as the case develops?

Why did Diddy have so much baby oil and lubricant in his house?

One of the strangest details to emerge from the recent raid on Diddy’s homes is the reported discovery of more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant.

What impact will Diddy’s case have on his current and former businesses?

Diddy has already divested from several companies, including REVOLT, the media company that has offices in Atlanta and hosts the annual REVOLT WORLD summit in the city. Read UATL’s interview with REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels on how the company is moving on from Diddy.

Will Diddy be finally canceled, or will he retain his cultural influence?

While the passage of time has had its own impact on the proliferation of Diddy’s music being prominent on music charts and radio stations and in nightclubs, the allegations and evidence against Diddy have had at least a subtle chilling effect. Will he face increased cancellation from the public, or will there be cultural resistance to erasing his musical catalog from relevancy?

What’s next?

As this situation unfolds, what questions do you have? Submit them at tellus@ajc.com and keep coming back to the AJC and UATL for continuing coverage of Diddy’s criminal court case.

