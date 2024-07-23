‘Rocking with Kamala Harris’: Thousands of Black men rally, raise money on Zoom call

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Sellers said now it was his time to protect Vice President Harris, and an army of Black men agreed.

On Sunday, as he announced that he would not seek reelection, President Joe Biden endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket for the November election. If elected, she would be the first woman and first African American woman to serve as President of the United States.

On Monday night, journalist Roland Martin hosted the online gathering aimed at energizing Black males to get them to the polls, open up their wallets, and get on the streets to campaign for Harris.

More than 21,000 men registered for the “Win with Black Men,” streaming meeting. Those who couldn’t get in watched on YouTube and Facebook as a list of prominent Black male politicians, community leaders, organizers, and celebrities turned their cameras on to tell their stories and support Harris, including Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“This moment will go down in history when the brothers got together to say we are all in for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” Warnock said. “It is time to show up not just for Kamala Harris, but our families and future.”

Calling former President Donald Trump a “plague on the American consciousness,” and an “existential threat to democracy,” Warnock told the men that they would be needed to help Harris stop him from regaining the White House.

“Don’t let anybody slow us down asking the question ‘Can a Black woman be elected president of the United States,’” Warnock said. “Kamala Harris can win. We just have to show up. History is watching us, and the future is waiting on us.”

Dickens told the men that Atlanta was excited about supporting Harris, adding that money and support were already rolling in.

“The victories that we got for Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff is going to happen again for Kamala Harris,” Dickens said. “We are fired up. Now it is time to raise the money, get the volunteers, and go forward. Let’s keep this thing going. No doubt. No fear.”

The meeting of men followed a Sunday night Zoom meeting organized by the political advocacy group Win with Black Women that drew 44,000 women and raised over $1.5 million for the Harris campaign in just a few hours.

Within the first 20 minutes of Monday’s call, Martin said the men had already raised $130,000 in their quest to raise more than $1.5 million.

Within a half hour, that number had risen to $500,000. Martin said the money will go to the Harris campaign, as well as to grassroots organizations run by Black men in battleground states.

“When we mobilize, we win. We move mountains,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, whose name has been mentioned as a potential vice-presidential nominee. “For Kamala Harris, who has stood by us, lifted us up, and supported us, it is important that she knows that she has an army behind her.”

Black men were always going to be the wild card.

While the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket won 92% of Black voters in 2020, a May survey from Pew Research Center showed that 20% of Black men said they would have supported former President Donald Trump over Biden in November.

Organizers are hoping that meetings like Monday’s, as well as excitement around Harris, could stem a tide that is suggesting that the Republican Party and Trump are stealing voters who have long been entrenched in the Democratic Party’s camp.

According to exit polls, Trump won about 12% support from Black men in 2020 and a recent Pew Research Center report showed a slight uptick in Black men who identify as Republican in 2024 compared to four years ago.

“We have 106 days to make sure that Black men are part of this journey,” said Michael Blake, founder and CEO of Kairos Democracy Project. “We have 106 days to remind the country that you cannot make progress without Black men.”

Wearing a “Defend Democracy” T-shirt, National Urban League President Marc Morial scoffed at the notion that Harris was not qualified for the White House, a narrative that was circulating through conservative media on Monday. He also said it was not a time to consider not voting.

“We will not unilaterally disarm. We will not disrespect our ancestors and surrender our power by not voting,” Morial said. “The stakes are clear. Trump is shaking in his boots. He will do anything and everything to not debate Harris. Because he knows she will call him out for all of his transgressions and illegal and misogynistic activities. We must light a flame under our community and build a huge coalition to make this a historic win in November.”

Despite the seriousness of the occasion, the men on the meeting had fun teasing each other. Martin, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., mentioned everyone’s organization or college when they spoke.

Before running to the bathroom, Martin playfully yelled at a former White House communications official who could not figure out how to unmute himself.

But among the elite class of Black men, the Rev. William Barber of Repairers of the Breach challenged everyone on the call to remember the often forgotten Black men who could not make the call. The ones in the barbershops or digging ditches.

“Let’s reach out to those brothers everywhere and lift up a mighty transformative remnant of voters who can change the direction of this nation,” Barber said.

At 10:50 p.m., the call was still going on.

Quentin James, one of the organizers and the president of the Collective Pac and Vote to Live Action Fund, announced that Harris had secured enough delegates to assure that she would be the Democratic Party’s official nominee.

He also announced that 16,000 men had donated $1.2 million.

A whole list of speakers, including Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison and writer Michael Eric Dyson, were still waiting to speak.

More money, at least more than the women, was still waiting to be raised for Harris.

“Let’s protect Kamala. Let’s be with her like she was there for us,” Sellers said. “We are going to disagree a lot. But let’s put the petty bickering aside. Let’s stand up and be the Black men who change this country. We built this country. I’m rocking with Kamala.”