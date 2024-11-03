Rapper Nelly celebrated 50th birthday with Wild-West-themed party

Guests showed up wearing cowboy hats, spurred boots, chaps, quilted ponchos, boot-cut jeans, overalls and corsets, some carrying faux revolvers. Celebrities ranging from T.I. to Jermaine Dupri showed up on horseback and in horse-drawn carriages.

Showing up to the party wearing brown and black leather around 12:44 a.m., Nelly said his wife, singer-songwriter Ashanti, inspired him to regularly enjoy special occasions and holidays.

“I wouldn’t have that if I didn’t celebrate with her,” he said. “She’s big on celebrating those days, and that kind of rubbed off on me.”

Nelly also used the event as a soft relaunch of Apple Bottoms, the denim line he created for curvy Black women in 2003 whose final collection was released in 2010.

“We have the chance to bring back something that would not exist if not for the support from women of all sizes,” Nelly said.

“HalloWestern” took place after Nelly’s recent performance at One Musicfest, which included the affiliated hip-hop group St. Lunatics.

Ryan Fleisher Ryan Fleisher

This year marks the 20th anniversary of “Sweat” and “Suit,” Nelly’s third and fourth studio albums released simultaneously. “Over and Over,” his twanging duet with singer Tim McGraw which appears on “Suit,” married hip-hop with country music, expanding Nelly’s fan base and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard pop charts.

Nelly says he wasn’t trying to start a trend or chase a hit record with the song. “It was something I truly believed in. We didn’t do it as a gimmick,” he said.

Jason “Jay E” Epperson, a producer who has worked frequently with Nelly, crafted the sound heard on the rapper’s 2000 debut album “Country Grammar, which sold more than 10 million copies. Epperson said he was surprised by “Country Grammar’s” runaway success.

“It was insane, unbelievable and moved real fast,” he said. I was constantly making beats. We were just hoping it went gold so that we could make another record, but every record we did was going multiplatinum.”

Lavell “City Spud” Webb, an early member of St. Lunatics, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery in 1999. Nelly wore a bandage under his left eye while Webb was incarcerated and St. Lunatics titled their only album, 2001′s “Free City,” in his honor.

Webb, who attended “HalloWestern,” said he lived vicariously through Nelly’s superstardom and appreciates the rapper’s support while he was jailed.

“He was like Michael Jackson, holding it down like that but still thinking of me,” Webb said. “It’s usually out-of-sight, out-of-mind when people get locked up. He’s a great human being that stood by me, and I love him for that.”

Nelly is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Country Grammar” next year, and said he appreciates fans allowing him to have longevity in rap.

“I want to thank hip-hop for allowing me not to feel 50,” he said.

