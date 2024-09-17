Michelle Obama’s nonprofit is in Atlanta for National Voter Registration Day

Voting is a PARTY, and every good party needs a DJ! 🎉



Join us, DJ @Questlove, and @Mix4Change DJ’s tomorrow, September 17th, for our #NationalVoterRegistrationDay Livestream on @Twitch.



Tune in for good vibes and voter registration between 12-6pm ET: https://t.co/k4UOQ0kyQ9 pic.twitter.com/PQRe7SJinR — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) September 16, 2024

Lynk, who previously held positions as Housing and Urban Development, Planned Parenthood and the Census Counts Campaign, spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the start of National Voter Registration Week of Action. Along with explaining When We All Vote’s decision to have a suite of events in Atlanta, Lynk also explained why voting matters, how she plans to connect with the community and using sports to shift voting culture.

Q: Why did When We All Vote choose to come to Atlanta for National Voter Registration Week?

A: In 2020, the presidential election in Georgia was decided by just 12,000 votes. When we look at Black and young voters in Georgia, their engagement is outsized and important. Our Week of Action is nationwide, so while we have some real opportunities in Georgia there’s activity happening across the country.

We wanted to be in Georgia because of our strong partnerships with local organizations on the ground and the work they’ve been doing for decades to build political power. We’re seeing such growth in the power of Black and young voters, so this is a really great opportunity to make their voices heard.

Credit: Civic Nation Credit: Civic Nation

Q: What are the issues on the Georgia ballot that Black and young voters really care about?

A: When we talk to young and Black voters about what they care about, the first thing we ask folks, is reproductive rights, access to healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. The economy continues to rise to the top again and again when I’m talking to college students or older folks planning their budget for their families. What’s incredibly clear is all of those issues are on the ballot this year.

Q: Why was it important for When We All Vote to turn the Atlanta Dream versus Chicago Sky WNBA game into a voter registration takeover?

A: We’ve really built on our engagement with the sports community, particularly NBA, WNBA, soccer leagues and teams across the country. Both teams are When We All Vote ambassadors meaning they’ve raised their hand and think it’s important to make sure that people are registered to vote.

As they come together for the game [at Gateway Center Arena], we’re making it a moment as a rally and activation with voter registration on-site inside and outside of the arena. Folks will be prompted to take action throughout the game, and we’re encouraging folks at home to use this moment to check their registration or get registered.

Sports is where people are, athletes can lead a conversation, and our superpower is bringing voting to culture.

Credit: Civic Nation Credit: Civic Nation

Q: How do you get young, Black, first-time voters to take action and get involved?

A: We’re going to Atlanta and Clayton County public schools with Hoopbus. The bus has a basketball net in front of it, and we’ll make stops where there’s opportunity for community play and engagement with eligible students and residents at each of those stops all week in the Atlanta area.

You have to bring joy to the process. Often, folks find voting or politics stressful and off-putting, and it doesn’t need to be. It’s fun and for the community. We just want action to come from those moments.

Q: How do you get people with various party affiliations or views to take the work When We All Vote does seriously?

A: This is about what the people care about, what they want to have a say in, their future, who they don’t want to make decisions for them. It’s about participating in the process, extending the invitation to let people know their voices matter and letting them know we want to hear them. We don’t tell anybody what to do or who to vote for, and people find that refreshing.

Credit: Civic Nation Credit: Civic Nation

Q: Why did the organization partner with Lyft?

A: People may not vote because of systemic barriers like voter suppression, which is not a coincidence, while others don’t have rides to the polls or reliable transportation to get there. We’re providing nationwide rideshare codes to take away that burden. It’s making voting as easy and accessible as possible.

Q: Where are the voting trends now that the public has seen candidates debate and make public appearances?

A: We’re seeing a lot of excitement and energy. In Georgia alone, we saw 40,000 people register to vote since late July. In October, we’ll be reaching out to 5 million people to encourage them to vote early or just vote. We got some cool things in the works with our HBCU partners, and there’s a lot of work we’ll be doing.

Q: Are there any Atlanta-based talents or celebrities that will join you in these local efforts?

A: We will keep you all posted on that. We have co-chairs and more than 200 ambassadors that are celebrities in their own right that take educating the public and encouraging them to vote seriously, and we’re grateful to them for their time, energy and partnership because they have a lot of energy and urgency around the work.

Credit: Civic Nation Credit: Civic Nation

Q: What tips do you have for voters who encounter issues at polls and casting their ballots on or before Election Day?

A: Misinformation can run rampant in this age of social media, so know where you can find accurate and reliable information. Join us on When We All Vote’s Instagram for dates, deadlines and to find shareable, clear information. The best antidote for bad information is spreading good information. Take advantage of early voting and we do work with an election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE. Call if you have questions when something doesn’t seem quite right or need additional support.

7:30 p.m. Gateway Center Arena. 2330 Convention Center Concourse. College Park, 404-857-1245. https://whenweallvote.org/atlantadream/

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.